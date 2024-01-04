Highlights The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $100,000 for violating the player participation policy, which prohibits resting players without a valid medical reason.

The NBA has come down hard on the Brooklyn Nets for violating the league's Player Participation Policy.

The NBA released a statement on Thursday announcing the decision to fine the Nets $100,000 for violating a policy prohibiting teams from resting players without a valid medical reason in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27.

"Following an investigation, including review by an independent physician, the NBA determined that four Nets rotation players, who did not participate in the game, could have played under the medical standard in the Player Participation Policy, which was adopted prior to the season."

The Nets' 144-122 loss to the Bucks came on the second night of a back-to-back, prompting Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn to rest starters Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. Mikal Bridges, who has yet to miss a game in his 427-game NBA career, did not return to the game after playing the first quarter.

Key rotation pieces Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale were also rested during the game, logging just over 10 minutes each in the loss.

Vaughn defended his decision to give his most reliable players a rest during a particularly difficult stretch.

"I have too much respect for the dudes that suit up and put their body on the line and the competition level to even mention the word exhibition. Any guy could have ended their career tonight by one play and so I treat it as such. It is an honor, it is, I don't know, a sense of gratitude that you do this for a living and you never, ever underestimate that. If you do, you'll pay for it."

The NBA's Player Participation Policy was instituted before the 2023-24 season, meant to solve the issue the league has had with teams resting star players too often, typically referred to as "load management".

According to NBA.com, "The policy prevents teams, without approval, from resting multiple star players (defined as anyone who was an All-NBA or All-Star selection in the prior three seasons) in the same game, or sitting healthy ones in national TV or in-season tournament games."

The Nets are the first team to violate the policy this season.