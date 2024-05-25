Highlights The Brooklyn Nets sold their future for a Big 3, when they reached the playoffs but failed to win a title.

Nets owner Joe Tsai confirmed a full rebuild is coming in order to achieve sustainable success.

The long-term approach will be taken in order to avoid past mistakes of going all in.

The Brooklyn Nets sold their soul to win it all with the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden — until they didn’t. That team owned headlines around New York City and the league alike, with the big names taking front stage.

But the farthest they reached in the playoffs was Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, a game which the Nets would lose in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks in heartbreaking fashion. That Bucks squad went on to win the NBA Finals that year, leading to ponders of whether or not it would’ve been the Nets in that position had they knocked off the Bucks in that game.

Those are all hypotheticals, but what is not hypothetical is the long-term damage that era caused for the Nets’ organization. Brooklyn essentially traded all of their draft capital to acquire those stars, particularly James Harden, going all in to win in the now. But when that failed, and the Nets sold off Irving and Durant at the 2023 Trade Deadline, it ushered in a long process of pain for the Nets.

Full Rebuild Incoming

Nets owner revealed that the Nets are eyeing a full rebuild

Nets owner Joe Tsai recently revealed news that was a long time in the making, but news that many fans felt coming. At a discussion panel, Tsai revealed that the Nets are heading towards a full rebuild.

“The Brooklyn Nets is [sic] at a crossroads in a way. I think we didn't do as well as we expected last season. We didn't make the playoffs, but we hope to revamp the team and make sure that we can compete in the long run.” — Joe Tsai

The 2023-24 season was the first for the Nets without any members of the Big Three since they joined the team in the 2019 offseason. The season, as expected, did not go well for them, as they finished 11th in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 32-50, missing the playoffs by a large margin.

Painful Process Ahead

Nets possess no draft picks, and as such the rebuild may take a while

At this point, with the lack of draft picks in their possession, the Nets rebuild is expected to take quite a while. According to Tsai, the rebuild is expected to take quite a while, but will be worth it, in his eyes.

“If you want to be just win now, you could ruin your future by trading away all of your assets and just win now. But I think what I wanted to do with the Brooklyn Nets is to take a longer-term approach and build a winning, sustainable winning culture.” — Joe Tsai

Tsai claimed he wants the Nets to take their time with the rebuild, trusting a long-term approach which would, in his eyes, aim to build a sustainable culture rather than just throwing everything away in an attempt to win now. That is exactly what the Nets did a few years ago, and they wish to avoid falling down that same rabbit hole.

“I think there's a difference when people ask owners, what do you want to do with a basketball team? There's a difference between I want to win versus I want to build a winning mentality and culture that's sustainable. Those two are very different things.” — Joe Tsai

Nets fans have been critical of Tsai in the past, and that criticism might not go away if the team is not competitive for long stretches of time. But the Nets dug their hole, and must now live in it for the time being. They are expected to be active in the offseason, and their team could look very different come next season.