The Boston Celtics will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, giving fans a thrilling matchup with plenty of intriguing storylines as well as incredible basketball. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving conclude their surprising run through the NBA Playoffs by facing off with usual participants Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as both franchises look to break through for the first time in over a decade.

Kristaps Porziņģis battles his former team, with whom he had less than a cordial exit, Grant Williams watches as his two former squads compete for a championship, and Boston can retake their NBA lead in titles with an 18th ring. Joe Mazzulla and Jason Kidd can prove themselves as head coaches by winning this series, and a number of growing legends can claim their first ring.

However, among all of these awesome storylines is maybe the biggest one: the Brooklyn Nets facilitated all of this with two franchise-crippling trades. Boston and Dallas will continue to reap the benefits for years to come, and this is just the first big moment.

Brooklyn Swapped Two Valuable Draft Picks For Boston's Aging Stars

Nets never won anything with Garnett and Pierce, while Boston landed Tatum and Brown

On June 27, 2013, the Boston Celtics called it quits on the Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce era after a first-round exit in that year's playoffs. Little did they know that this trade would completely change the next two decades of Celtics basketball because of two of the draft picks that Brooklyn sent in exchange for the two NBA legends.

Keith Bogans, Kris Humphries, and Gerald Wallace were all a part of the deal, but never made any impact in Boston. This doesn't matter to Celtics' fans at all, because the aforementioned picks turned into Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in the 2016 and 2017 drafts.

Since Brown came into the league in 2016, Boston has been the NBA's most consistent franchise, posting the most playoff wins (73) in that timespan. Only the Golden State Warriors have been better, with 68 playoff wins and three titles in that period, but Boston has been even more consistently good over the last eight years, never missing the playoffs.

Comparing Two Franchises (Since 2014) Team Celtics Nets Playoff Wins 73 15 Playoff Series Wins 15 2 Win % .649 .462 Playoff Appearances 10 7

The Celtics have been to six Eastern Conference Finals in Brown's eight seasons, two NBA Finals, and have won 64.9 percent of their games, which is by far the league's best. Although Boston catches a lot of flak from fans and media for failing to finish the job in any of these playoff runs, they've been knocking on the door ever since Brown and Tatum came to the franchise, and now have a chance to silence all the doubters by beating Dallas.

Trading Kyrie Irving To Dallas Changed The Franchise's Outlook

The deal marked the end of another failed experiment for Brooklyn

As if one disappointing recent superteam era wasn't enough, the Nets endured another failed attempt at building a winner with impulsive moves during the early 2020s. Signing Irving and Kevin Durant as well as acquiring James Harden in a trade built one of the best offensive big threes the league has ever seen, and unlike the Garnett/Pierce pairing, all three players were in their primes.

However, injuries ruined the one good season these guys had together, ending in a seven-game second-round defeat to the future-champion Milwaukee Bucks. Both Irving and Harden were badly hurt in that series, and Durant's superhuman efforts couldn't save Brooklyn, as his "foot on the line" shot would go down in infamy.

What Could've Been Player PPG APG TS% Record Irving 27.1 5.8 60.4% 82-61 Durant 29.0 5.8 65.4% 85-44 Harden 23.4 10.5 59.5% 55-25

*This table shows the stats for Durant, Irving, and Harden in their short time in Brooklyn

Chemistry issues led to Harden's immediate exit in 2021-22, Irving's contract dispute with ownership led to his trade to Dallas, and Durant left shortly after, ending the experiment in bitter fashion.

Irving's arrival in Dallas was a rocky one, as the Mavericks fell from the fourth seed to out of the playoffs in just two months, and his partnership with Dončić seemed uncertain. Just one year later, the duo looks like the second-coming of LeBron James and Irving himself, with two unstoppable offensive players dominating the playoff stage on their way to the Finals.

Kyrie's scoring excellence has allowed Dončić to save some energy for the defensive end and be a better overall player after years of carrying undermanned rosters to respectable playoff efforts. Those within the Dallas organization began to wonder whether Dončić would request a trade in the coming years if the Mavericks couldn't provide him with adequate help, but they clearly addressed that issue.

Dallas is now just four wins away from hoisting the trophy, all thanks to Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Never Accomplished Anything From These Trades

After little playoff success, the Nets are in a difficult position for the future

The worst part for Brooklyn fans watching the success of the two squads they helped build is that their own team is stuck in the worst place possible. They have very few draft picks left because of moves like the Harden trade, only a couple of valuable young players, and no direction for the future. Trading Mikal Bridges seems like the only way to kickstart what will be a very long and painful rebuild.

To make matters worse, the Garnett and Pierce era in Brooklyn never got off the ground, as both players were well past their prime and very injury prone. Pierce exited after just one season, while Garnett stayed for two, and both years ended in disappointing postseason defeats.

Washed Up Stars Player PPG RPG TS% GP Garnett (2 seasons) 6.6 6.7 47.6% 96 Pierce (1 season) 13.5 4.6 59.5% 75

After several years in the darkness, the Durant/Irving period came up short and ended quickly, leaving the franchise in a very tough position. The spot Brooklyn finds themselves in should be a warning to the rest of the NBA to avoid building teams through quick, impulsive moves rather than by drafting and developing players and making well-timed additions to the roster. Nets fans are in for a rough few years.