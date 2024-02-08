Highlights The Brooklyn Nets traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schröder and Thad Young.

Dorian Finney-Smith is also drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat.

The Nets' poor season could be a bridge to next year, where they may have the opportunity to acquire more star players.

The Brooklyn Nets this season are far-removed from the star-powered roster they had coming into last season, after having made significant moves at last year’s trade deadline that saw both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both depart from the team.

However, despite some buzz that the Nets could be in play at today’s deadline, league insider Mark Medina doesn’t feel as though they will be too active, arguing that they are in player-development mode, whereby they aren’t bad enough to be a lottery team, but don’t have the personnel to be able to put together a strong post-season run.

Nets trade deadline activity

Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neal linked with moves away, Dinwiddie traded to Raptors

Dorian Finney-Smith is just one of a handful of names on the Nets roster who have been popping up in multiple trade conversations as the deadline has crept closer, reportedly drawing strong interest from multiple teams around the league, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat.

Another potential suitor for the 30-year-old forward is the Dallas Mavericks, and a reunion could be on the cards as they were reportedly in the market for a ‘tall four’, of which Finney-Smith fits the bill of what they are looking for to perfection. However, their priorities may have changed after acquiring Washington Wizards center, Daniel Gafford, earlier in the day.

Additionally, Royce O’Neal has also been linked with the Heat, but he is seen as less of a cohesive fit in Erik Spoelstra’s system than Finney-Smith, though he would be a lot cheaper to acquire.

Brooklyn Nets - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank PTS 114.1 20th TS% 56.7 24th ORTG 115.0 17th DRTG 116.2 17th NRTG -1.2 20th

However, the Heat aren’t the only team monitoring O’Neal’s availability, with the Lakers also thought to be interested in the forward, and on the surface, is seen as a good fit around the Lakers' stars, though Los Angeles’ troubles lie in the fact that they have little assets or draft capital to offer in return.

One player who the Nets did decide to part ways with at the deadline, though, is Spencer Dinwiddie, who was in his second stint with Brooklyn, after having been traded back to the team in the Kyrie Irving trade from the Mavericks. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a swap for point-guard, Dennis Schröder, adding starting-level guard-depth and much-needed scoring to the Nets' rotation, and veteran power forward, Thaddeus Young.

The Nets currently sit on the fringes of a Play-In tournament berth having gone 20-30 so far on the season, but find themselves one-and-a-half games back of being in a position to fight for a playoff spot.

Nets ‘not a lottery team’, but ‘aren’t good enough’ to seriously compete

Medina is intrigued by how the Nets will go about their business at today’s deadline, and wonders whether they will make some trades involving the likes of Dinwiddie and O’Neal, whose names have already been floated around in prior trade rumors.

But, even with the return of Ben Simmons to on-court action, and Bridges as the number one option, the journalist doesn’t feel as though the Nets have enough personnel to make a playoff run.

“I'm really intrigued of what the Nets might do leaning in to the trade deadline. Do they trade players like Spencer Dinwiddie or Royce O'Neal to try to collect assets? We'll see. I don't think that they’ll trade Mikal Bridges because they've liked his leadership and him adapting to being the number one option after being a very good complementary player in Phoenix. I wouldn't say they’re in a rebuilding mode, but they're in player-development mode, where they're not a lottery team, but they're not really good enough, even with Ben Simmons, to make a serious run at the post-season.”

This season could act as a ‘Bridges’ to next year

All-Star caliber players could join the Nets in the near-future

Medina believes that despite their poor season and position in the standings, the 2023-24 campaign could be seen as a ‘net-positive’, whereby they have navigated through the storm of losing Irving and Durant at last year’s deadline, and can look to make the moves that may put them in the position to be able to acquire other stars going forward.

“There's always going to be a transition when you trade Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. So, it could be a net positive that this year is the bridge to next season, before, maybe, they make more big moves to have stars once again on their team”.

Arguably, one of the standout performers during the 2023-24 regular season campaign has been Mikal Bridges, who, after coming over to the team at last year's trade deadline, was promoted almost immediately to become their number one offensive option, having only been a solid third/fourth option during his tenure with the Phoenix Suns.

With two-time All-Star, Ben Simmons, having missed a chunk of the season dealing with a back injury, participating in only single-digit games, nine, Bridges has been left to shoulder a large majority of the workload, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

However, when glancing at his numbers, it seems that the 27-year-old has taken it all in his stride, currently leading the Nets in scoring with 21.9 points, shooting at an efficient 45.4 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from behind the three-point line, while grabbing 4.9 rebounds and dishing out 3.7 assists. This season also marks only the third time in his career that he has contributed more than 20 points per game.

Mikal Bridges - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Offensive Category FG% PTS Drives 50.0 8.3 Catch-and-shoot 37.2 6.2 Pull-ups 41.1 5.4 Paint touch 60.0 1.1

Joining Bridges as one of the Nets' standout performers is Cam Thomas, who has stepped up tenfold this season, joining his teammate as the only two players to average 20-plus points per outing, averaging 21.4 points at a 44.3 percent shooting clip, and 35.3 percent from distance.

Now, with the addition of Schröder to the rotation, who averaged 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists during his short stint in Toronto, as well as Simmons returning to the line-up who has averaged a team-high 7.0 assists in his nine games, the Nets have arguably bolstered their roster in the play-making department, with four players now wholly capable of sharing out those responsibilities on the court.

As such, the Nets' new-look offense could see them put together a run of games as they seek to solidify a place in the Play-In tournament, with only 33 games left to do so, but whether they can make the playoffs, or not, and subsequently put together a post-season run, remains to be seen.

If nothing else, they always have the off-season to look ahead to, where they can really shake up the roster and develop their team further.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.