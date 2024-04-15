Highlights Mikal Bridges struggled toward the end of the season, in light of the team's hardships.

The upcoming offseason may bring roster changes and uncertainties for the Nets' future.

The team's future hinges on whether the Nets build around Bridges or opt to trade him off.

The 2023-24 season marked the first for the Brooklyn Nets following the conclusion of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era, and it did not go the way the team had hoped.

The Nets finished with a subpar record of 32-50, a far cry from the winning seasons of recent, which were headlined by the big duo (and in a few instances, the big three eras which included James Harden). However, with those pieces gone, it was only natural to expect that the Nets would regress, and regress they did.

“I didn’t have the right headspace... I wasn’t as strong and positive as I should’ve been... Towards the end, being so beat up mentally and lacking confidence, I think that hurt me.” —Mikal Bridges

The current star on the team is Mikal Bridges. While he is a solid player, he is not the caliber of player that the Nets featured during the superstar era. Therefore, it was unreasonable to expect him to lead the Nets to playoff contention, and he reflected this sentiment following the season’s conclusion on Sunday.

Struggling Bridges

Bridges did not perform as well down the stretch as he had all season

In his final game with the Nets this season, Bridges only put up eight points, two rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes of play. He also only went 3 for 8 from the field and 2 for 5 from the three-point range. In his past 15 games, he has only averaged 12.9 shots attempted, shooting at a 39.9 percent clip.

Mikal Bridges – 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 19.6 RPG 4.5 APG 3.6 FG% 43.6 3PT% 37.2

These figures are a far cry from Bridge’s overall season stats, which saw him put up 19.6 points per game, along with 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He averaged 43.6 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from the three-point range.

Offseason Shakeups

The Nets’ roster may look different come next season

The Nets possess an unknown future as they do not own any first-round picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, selling their soul for the big three. Whether they will choose to build around Bridges and young talent Cam Thomas, or try to completely sell off and rebuild come the offseason, remains to be seen.

“We didn’t perform as well as we thought; and most times, teams make changes. This is the NBA. They’re trying to get better. So they’re going to do what’s best for the organization. So I don’t think [any] of my years in the league I had the same team two years in a row. Even if you win, teams still make moves, so I can only imagine how this summer’s gonna be.” —Dorian Finney-Smith on the team’s future

Another solid piece for the Nets, Lonnie Walker IV, is an upcoming free agent, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will return. But according to team officials, the team will look different next season.

“I’m just looking for a home…looking for a team that finds me valuable and an important piece for a team that I can play and consistently play.” —Lonnie Walker IV

If the Nets look to attempt to contend, it is likely that Bridges will be a part of their plans, as he has been by far their best player this season. But if the plan is to rely solely on him, the team will look similar to how it did this season, and another underwhelming season would be in the cards for Brooklyn.