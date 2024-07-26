Highlights The Brooklyn Nets are looking to clean house and gain plenty of draft capital in exchange for several important players from the 2023-24 season.

Brooklyn recently traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, a move that has proven to be the first deal in a potential fire sale for the franchise.

Two skilled, two-way forwards and one of the league's best back-up point guards could be up for grabs thanks to Brooklyn's plan of acquiring as much draft capital as possible.

The Brooklyn Nets came into the summer of 2024 with the idea of extending their spring-cleaning period. After they were able to land Mikal Bridges in the massive blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in February 2023, the Nets decided to then part ways with Bridges this summer by flipping him to the New York Knicks in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round draft picks.

Since the franchise was able to receive an incredible amount of value for a player in Bridges, who has never made an All-Star team, it would not surprise many if they tried their hand at gaining even more future picks. This move has given the basketball world and the media a feeling that the franchise has not finished exploring its options for trades, as they still have several players that could provide value to winning teams this season.

The 2023-24 Nets missed out on the NBA Play-In Tournament as they finished at No. 11 in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-50. Heading into 2024-25, it was expected that Brooklyn was a team that was looking to tank, even if they had kept Bridges on the roster. Now, his departure has sent a message to the rest of the league that they are willing to take calls from opposing general managers who are inquiring about their remaining impact players.

Brooklyn Nets Team Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 110.4 NET RTG -3.0 EFG% 53.1% AST 25.6

Of the remaining few that could provide a positive spark to a competitive team, some have higher asking prices than others. Though this is true, they have all proven to be great supporting pieces for some of the game's greatest players at one point or another during their careers. Here are the three players who are most likely to be traded away from the Brooklyn Nets prior to the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season.

3 Dennis Schröder - PG/SG

The 11-year veteran guard could serve as a great backup option in a winning situation.

Dennis Schroder has seen a lot in his time as a professional in the NBA, as he's played for seven different franchises in 11 seasons. Typically, this would mean that Schröder didn't show any of these teams that he was skilled enough to have him stick around, but he's proven his worth at every stage of his career.

Schröder was a part of the 2014-15 Atlanta Hawks , a team that dominated the Eastern Conference out of nowhere and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they ran into LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers , losing the series in a sweep.

As an undersized guard standing at an even six foot and weighing only 172 pounds, he showed the world that he was already capable of being an important contributor to a winning team, as his play in 2014-15 warranted both Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player votes. At his peak, Schröder averaged 19.4 points in 2017-18, which was also the last season he'd play in Atlanta.

Dennis Schröder Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 14.0 AST 6.1 EFG% 50.9% 3PT% 37.5%

Schröder was traded to Brooklyn from the Toronto Raptors in 2023-24, and he's given plenty of indications that he'd love to remain a Net for the rest of his career, citing the area and family-oriented nature of the organization as key reasons for sticking with the team, according to the New York Post.

While he hopes that he can find his first consistent home with a franchise since his days as a Hawk, the Nets organization could still be looking at their options, and deciding what moves would be in their best interests moving forward. Moving Schröder in exchange for draft capital may be one of those choices the team is forced to make.

Schröder's experience has taken him all around the association. His time with the Hawks gave him the chance early on to play for a team that was atop their conference. For two seasons, he played alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a key member of the L.A. Lakers in both 2020-21 and 2022-23, and he also played some of his best basketball as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2018-2020, when he was paired with Paul George and Russell Westbrook for the 2018-19 season. Safe to say, Schröder developed connections with some of the best players the game has ever seen, and his invaluable knowledge and experience could serve a competing team well if he gets dealt away from Brooklyn.

Schröder's fit for teams looking to make noise in the league this season is interesting, as his defensive skill has always held him back to a degree. Still, plenty of teams can be the beneficiary of gaining a skilled and competitive point guard to lead the bench unit and to fill in as a spot starter on occasion. Teams that could enlist the help of Schröder could be the Orlando Magic , as Markelle Fultz may be on his way out shortly, the New York Knicks if they do not fully trust Miles McBride to run the reserves for a contending team, or even the Sacramento Kings , who learned recently that their No. 13 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Devin Carter , will be sidelined until at least mid-January as he will be recovering from a torn labrum.

2 Cameron Johnson - SF/PF

The 28-year-old forward has experience as a supporting piece on a title contender

Credit: © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Johnson has filled the role of the prototypical modern NBA wing since his league debut in the 2019-20 season after being drafted No. 11 overall by the Phoenix Suns . Johnson has mixed his 6-foot-8, 210-pound frame with an all-around, two-way skillset to become one of the more coveted young forwards in the league over the past five seasons.

Boasting an impressive 39.2 three-point shooting percentage for his career on 5.7 attempts, he's become one of the more lethal shooters in the game from any position, especially off the catch.

Cameron Johnson Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 13.4 3PT% 39.1% EFG% 55.7% Total 3PTM 138

In Phoenix, Johnson's specialty was setting up in the corner and knocking down open shots off of feeds from superstars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker , but since he's become a Net, he's been able to take on a more ball-dominant role while expanding his offensive game. Still, Johnson was able to take his great corner shooting ability and have it translate to his Brooklyn play style, as he shot a ridiculous 46.2 percent from the corners in 2023-24.

As an improving scorer in isolation, it seemed like Johnson took it upon himself to create scoring opportunities from inside the line as well, as only 60.1 percent of his two-point field goals were assisted last season, down from his 73.2 percent mark during his career with the Suns.

As a result of his improved individual shot-creation skills on top of his known value as a 3-and-D force for one of the best teams in the league, Johnson could once again be a huge trade target in the summer of 2024. While rumors have begun to spread about Johnson's potential availability, he has maintained that he's focused on his career as a Brooklyn Net while he's still there, according to the Hudson Reporter.

"I'm on the Brooklyn Nets right now." - Cameron Johnson

Per HoopsHype and their league sources, Johnson has been gaining interest from several Eastern Conference teams, like the Toronto Raptors , the Indiana Pacers , and the Orlando Magic , and he's also been in the eye of the Sacramento Kings as well. Specifically, for Orlando, Indiana, and Sacramento, those franchises feel as if Johnson would be the perfect supporting piece at the forward spot to help take the team over the top.

After all, his role in Phoenix was a part of what made the 2021–22 Suns a 64-win team one year after their NBA Finals run in 2021. In return for Johnson, the Nets would likely be receiving at least two first-round picks in any hypothetical deal, especially since they were able to get five of them in exchange for Bridges.

1 Dorian Finney-Smith - PF/SF

Finney-Smith's defense and floor spacing have given teams a reason to check his asking price

Dorian Finney-Smith 's improved three-point shooting is a large part of the reason why he's also been one of the more attractive options at the forward position for franchises across the NBA. While he's gotten to as high as 39.5 percent shooting in a season from behind the three-point line in 2021-22, his status as one of the league's best playoff 'risers' could be what lands him on a contending team by the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

In his playoff career since 2019-20, Finney-Smith is a 41.7 percent three-point shooter on 5.5 attempts. Finney-Smith has shot over 41 percent from the three-point line in three of his four playoff runs, reaching a mark as high as 43.2 percent in his seven-game 2021 post-season with the Dallas Mavericks .

Dorian Finney-Smith Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 8.5 REB 4.7 EFG% 53.5% DWS 1.6

Finney-Smith's ascension in the playoffs has given plenty of teams that expect to be playing after the conclusion of the regular season to give him a chance. Finney-Smith's two-way abilities and his floor-stretching could foreseeably make a myriad of talented offensive teams in the NBA better while simultaneously improving their team defense.

Finney-Smith's likelihood of being traded from Brooklyn comes down to his price tag, and that he'd most likely be the one to go if the choice were between him or Johnson.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Lakers, Pacers, and Golden State Warriors would all be suitable destinations for a player of Finney-Smith's caliber, as he could provide each franchise with another consistent shooter who would put in all of his effort on the defensive end of the floor each night, while also being capable of putting the ball on the floor if needed.

Whether it be next to Stephen Curry or LeBron James, Finney-Smith has the opportunity to make a superstar's life a great deal easier heading into the 2024-25 season.