Arguably the biggest mystery team in the NBA this season, the Brooklyn Nets have a lot of questions to answer. Whether it be Ben Simmons, Mikal Bridges, or even Cam Thomas, the Nets need to bounce back and escape this endless circle of mediocrity. However, after a tumultuous season, Brooklyn is going into the 2023-24 season with a clean slate and a roster brimming with talent.

Team Overview and Expectations

The Brooklyn Nets are in an interesting spot, in between retooling and competing with the East's best. The addition of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson gave the Nets much needed hype and life after a failed and crumbled super team took the NBA by storm. Bridges, even with a small sample size, proved he can be the next star in the NBA and remove the narrative of him being just another role player.

Brooklyn should be in the playoff/play-in conversation by seasons end, but their seeding is virtually unknown even if no injuries occur. According to Fanduel, the Nets over/under for games won this season is 37.5, which is a bit low, but it should increase over the course of the season. However, back in August, when the NBA schedule was released, Bleacher Report predicted the Nets to go 41-41.

The Nets will look to survive in games with their relentless defense and rely on their two wild cards in Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons for offensive production. Brooklyn's defense improved immensely after they traded Kevin Durant. Bridges and Johnson gave the Nets much needed defense from the guard and forward spots and proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing offenses. Jacque Vaughn hints that the team is looking to play hard and play fast and make opposing teams pay when they turn the ball over; something the Nets were not very good at last season, where only 14.5% of their total points were scored off turnovers.

All in all, it'll be a learning season with a lot of ups and downs. Look for them to rely heavily on their defense and grind games out. This team will be very resilient and disciplined, but most importantly, there are no egos that will get in the way and cause negative headlines.

Roster Analysis

While this team has no real superstars on it's roster, they are very deep and one of the longest rosters in the NBA. Containing only one player under the height of 6-foot-4 (Dennis Smith Jr.), the Nets are surely one of the bigger teams in the league as well. Expect to see most players play more than two positions in Vaughn's position-less lineups. Vaughn also hinted at switching up schemes to improve the Nets rebounding efforts.

The Nets guard spots will be led by Spencer Dinwiddie and Bridges. Dinwiddie had a stellar season a year ago, averaging 16.5 points and nine assists with the Nets. He will need to bring that elite playmaking back this season as Bridges and Simmons look to lead the Nets on offense. As for Bridges, he will look to build off an amazing back end of the season when he averaged 26 points per game for Brooklyn while also providing elite defense. With Bridges two-way ability and Dinwiddie's vision, the offense will look to keep the pace fast and electric.

Mikal Bridges - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Phoenix Suns (56 games) Brooklyn Nets (27 games) Minutes 36.4 34.2 Points 17.2 26.1 Assists 3.6 2.7 Rebounds 4.3 4.5 Field goal % 46.3 47.5 3-point field goal % 38.7 37.6

As for the guard depth, the Nets went out and signed Dennis Smith Jr., who revitalized his career with the Charlotte Hornets last season, averaging nearly nine points and five assists a game. He will serve as the primary backup point guard when Simmons isn't assigned the duties.

Still hiding deep on the bench is Cam Thomas. It remains to be seen whether Thomas will get much playing time. In his limited time on the court last season, Thomas lit it up, averaging 18.8 points per game in games that he played 15 minutes or more in the regular season. While there are no doubts about his scoring abilities, Thomas is still sub-par as a primary ball handler and also questionable when playing off the ball.

Brooklyn's forward spots are slotted to have Johnson at the small forward and Simmons at the power forward positions. Johnson will look to keep up his level of play after securing a four-year, $94.5 million deal this offseason. As for Simmons, he's the obvious mystery yet again; he is reportedly 100% healthy and looking aggressive on the court. Simmons is hungry to get back to All-Star form and is finally on the right track to do just that. With a full offseason to recover and lower expectations, Simmons has no reason not to be able to return and dominate like many know he can.

Digging even further, the Nets drafted Dariq Whitehead in the first-round with the 22nd overall pick. The 6-foot-7 combo forward has been thought of as a star since high school, where he was ranked as the number two overall prospect in the 2022 class. Although he did not have the season he would've liked in his lone year at Duke, he still has shown tremendous upside with potential ability to be a solid two-way player. It's unlikely he will get any significant playing time, but he is someone to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

Lastly, the Nets' expected starting center is defensive specialist Nic Claxton. Claxton was arguably snubbed from the NBA All-Defensive teams as he was one of the best defenders in the NBA last season, logging the fourth-best defensive win share total in the NBA. Backing him up is the third year center Day'Ron Sharpe, who's had some ups and downs so far in his career, but is for the most part a non-factor in the lineup, although he has shown very good rebounding skills at times.

Buried on the bench are two of the Nets most recent draft picks Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney, who are both looked at as switchable forwards and centers. Clowney was drafted with the 21st overall pick in the draft, and he is more of a project player at the moment. Being a one-and-done in college, Clowney has upside to be a potential NBA center with his 6-foot-10 frame and long wingspan. As for Wilson, he was drafted in the second-round with the 51st overall pick. He is a real standout from Kansas, as he averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game. The 2023 consensus All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year is certainly a great pick and maybe even a steal, depending on how he develops.

Key Matchups

The Brooklyn Nets don't necessarily have a hard schedule, but they don't have an easy one, either. Although their first 10 games seem daunting, according to Positive Residual, the Nets have the 14th easiest schedule this season. They might have the hardest first 10 games in the NBA, as they face the Boston Celtics twice, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Within those first 10 games, there will be a key matchup with the Mavericks on October 27th, as that will be Kyrie Irving's first game against Brooklyn since being traded in 2023. In addition, about a month and a half after the game versus the Mavericks, the Nets will face the Phoenix Suns on December 13th, concluding their "welcome back" games for Kyrie and Kevin Durant. Another always interesting game is the battle of New York with the Knicks on January 23rd, which will be the first of four matchups between the two throughout the season.

Although Brooklyn may not be a 50 win team, they will surely keep it competitive against all teams with their relentless defense and could possibly steal a few games as the season goes along. The Nets can finally get back to their roots of being a gritty, non-glamorous team and focus on basketball.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.

