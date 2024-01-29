Highlights The Brooklyn Nets are stuck in mediocrity and should focus on rebuilding through the 2024 NBA Draft.

The team's record of 18-27 and lack of top talent make it unlikely for them to recover or make a deep playoff push.

While players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas have enjoyed impressive seasons, their performances haven't been enough to make a significant impact in the Eastern Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets are ‘stuck in mediocrity’, according to NBA insider Mark Medina, having entered full rebuild mode at last season’s trade deadline when they parted ways with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving within mere weeks of each other.

The journalist’s advice to the Nets going forward? To draft well in the 2024 NBA Draft and start the rebuilding process all over again.

Nets continue to slide

18-27 record, 11th in the East

The Nets began the 2023-24 season looking much more depleted than the season prior after losing their two All-Stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, at last year’s trade deadline.

Despite their roster looking vastly different to start this season, they still came into the regular season campaign optimistic that three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons would be fully healthy at last, while they also had a surging Mikal Bridges on the roster, who, in his first 27 games with the Nets had put up career-numbers after coming over from the Phoenix Suns in the Durant trade.

But, as luck would have it, Simmons played in only six games before suffering a back injury that has kept him out of the line-up since early November, though, per a report from Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, he is expected to make his return to NBA action tonight against the Utah Jazz.

For Bridges, although he has stepped up his play with him expected early on to have to evolve into the number one option for Brooklyn, having only been a third/fourth option during his time in Phoenix, he has been unable to solely lead the team to victory on a consistent basis despite his gritty performances.

Brooklyn Nets - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank Offensive rating 114.4 18th Defensive rating 115.8 17th Net rating -1.5 20th True Shooting % 56.4 25th Pace 98.44 25th Stats as of Jan. 29. 2024

However, it has been the emergence of Cam Thomas who has so far enjoyed a breakout season, who has offered support to Bridges and helped keep the Nets fighting, albeit barely, for a Play-In tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.

As it stands, Brooklyn lie just outside the Play-In tournament spots in eleventh place in the East with an 18-27 record, half a game back of the 10th seed which is currently occupied by the Atlanta Hawks, but things don't appear to be looking up for the team, where they are currently outscored by 1.5 points per 100 possessions.

Nets are ‘stuck in mediocrity’

When asked whether the Nets could recover in the second half of the season to salvage a poor campaign so far, Medina argues that they simply can’t, and instead they should look to re-build again in the off-season, starting with the 2024 Draft.

“I don't think they can recover. Their ultimate solution is that they get a good draft pick and try to start rebuilding, but they're a team that's kind of stuck in mediocrity right now. I'm sure game-to-game Jacque Vaughn is going to preach to his guys about always being competitive and having this grinded-out mentality. That can help, but at some point in the NBA, top talent ultimately prevails.”

Brooklyn have ‘serviceable players’, but it’s not enough

Bridges and Thomas combine for 42.7 PTS, 7.7 REB and 6.1 AST

Medina argues that the Nets do have some players who would be complementary to contending teams in the league, but standalone, he doesn't believe they are enough to help the Nets mount a Play-In tournament campaign during the second-half of the season.

“While they do have some serviceable players, like Nic Claxton, Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons. Those are all solid guys, and they can be part of winning teams, but I don't think, collectively, it's really enough to make heavy dents in the Eastern Conference.”

By a great distance, Bridges and Thomas have been the top two players on the underwhelming Nets this season, with Bridges’ play in particular leaving some to believe that he is an All-Star caliber frontcourt player, largely due to his two-way play, where he leads the Nets in loose balls recovered with 25 total, as well as his standout offensive performances in the clutch.

Averaging 21.7 points, along with 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, both career-highs on the season, he is tied with Damian Lillard for fifth overall in the league for points scored in clutch-time situations with 4.3 points, shooting at 53.0 percent efficiency from the field, but a reduced 27.3 percent from distance.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas - Brooklyn Nets Miscellaneous Splits Category Mikal Bridges Cam Thomas Points off turnovers 2.9 2.4 2nd chance points 2.0 1.5 Fast break points scored 2.6 2.3 Points in the paint 8.4 7.8 Stats as of Jan. 29, 2024

On the other hand, Thomas has essentially doubled his offensive output from last season, attempting 17.1 shots per game, up from his 8.0 field goal attempts last season, and converting on 44.4 percent of his field goal attempts for 21.0 points per game, doubling his 10.7 points tally from the 2022-23 campaign. He has also dished out 2.4 assists, and grabbed 2.6 rebounds, both career-highs.

However, neither of these impressive outings on the season have been able to help guide the Nets to wins, which could both impact Bridges’ All-Star stock, and hinder Brooklyn for the rest of the season, as they clearly just don’t have enough talent to compete in the Eastern Conference.

As well, they lack valuable assets that they could use as leverage in the trade market ahead of next week’s trade deadline, and as such, it is looking unlikely that they will make any personnel changes in an attempt to salvage their disappointing season.

Therefore, it could be a long end to the regular season for the Nets, where their best hope is being awarded a relatively high draft pick, and overhauling their roster the best they can during the summer off-season for next year and beyond.

Until then, though, there seems to be little else they can do.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.