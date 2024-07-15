Highlights The Nets traded Bridges for key assets to kickstart a rebuild with valuable draft picks and flexibility.

Bridges' trade shifted in-state relationships to rivalries as the Nets and Knicks face off in the NBA.

Finney-Smith may be traded next to add young talent and contribute to a playoff-hopeful team.

The business side of the NBA can be a harsh reality. Around the trade deadline and offseason, players often say they focus on winning games and improving their skillset with the current team, but that can change quickly. It did for Mikal Bridges the night before the 2024 NBA Draft .

In arguably the biggest move of the 2024 offseason, the Brooklyn Nets traded Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic , Shake Milton , four unprotected first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap, and a 2025 top-four protected first-round selection. Nets General Manager Sean Marks did a nice job getting back valuable draft capital to kickstart Brooklyn's rebuild, and the Knicks acquired a perfect fit in Bridges.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Bridges scheduled a training session together, but it was interrupted when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a trade involving Bridges.

It did not take long for Finney-Smith to acknowledge the in-state rivalry between the Nets and Knicks. Even though Bridges built many relationships over his one-and-a-half years in Brooklyn, those relationships will now turn to rivalries on the hardwood.

Jalen Brunson , Josh Hart , Donte DiVincenzo , and Bridges were all college teammates at Villanova University. Now, they all play for one of the most historic franchises in NBA history. While New York has built a strong contending core around Brunson, Julius Randle , and Bridges, Brooklyn is going in the opposite direction into the first year of a complete rebuild. During the NBA2K25 Summer League, Marks talked about the Nets' future direction.

“It fits us better for our timeline and how we’re going to build sustainably and hopefully keep a lot of flexibility over these next couple years here... and build through the draft for a while.” - Sean Marks

Brooklyn Likely Makes More Moves this Offseason

While Finney-Smith wants to break up the Knicks' championship aspirations, he might have to do that with another squad. At 31 years of age, he has more value to a playoff-hopeful squad than a rebuilding one. Brooklyn will likely explore trading him to a contender searching for a two-way forward.

Finney-Smith shot 34.8 percent on 4.9 triples attempted per game last season. Listed at 6 feet 7 inches, he can play both forward positions and defend taller guards and wings. The toughness he displays on the defensive end, combined with the ability to space the floor, makes him a seamless fit with many teams as a valuable "3 and D" wing.

Fans should expect the Nets to offload more veteran players in the offseason or at the trade deadline in the 2024-25 campaign to maximize their draft capital and young talent moving forward.