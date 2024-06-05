Highlights The Nets are stuck in limbo after a failed superteam era, lacking draft assets but clinging to star wing Mikal Bridges.

Brooklyn's stubbornness in keeping Bridges as the centerpiece above his pay grade is misguided.

The Nets' plan to attract another star to Brooklyn seems naive and unlikely after recent superteam failures.

The Brooklyn Nets are stuck in no man's land.

The team just finished 11th in the Eastern Conference with an unimpressive 32-50 record. They struggled mightily all year, and they won't even reap any benefits from doing so.

Their pick this season was owned by the Houston Rockets. To rub salt in the wound, that same pick ended up turning into the third overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft. Brooklyn's suffering is Houston's gain.

The Nets gave up a lot when they acquired James Harden from the Rockets to pair with the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The trio was supposed to be the scariest offense in NBA history. Instead, they had a short-lived run that was defined by injuries and other forms of chaos.

When they finally gave up on that superstar era for their franchise, it left them in an awkward place. They had no incentive to bottom out as much of their future draft capital belonged to the Rockets in some shape or form. However, the team as constructed is nowhere near a competitive state.

The Rockets are now the ones of the two teams trending upwards. There had been speculation earlier revolving around Houston's desire to acquire Mikal Bridges, once again reuniting these two teams for a potential trade. However, according to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Nets have little desire in moving their star wing.

The Nets have remained consistent since last year's deadline about wanting to retain Bridges. The question is: are they right to do so?

Nets' Approach is Misguided, At Best

Brooklyn remains stubborn about doing what is best for their organization

No one will argue the fact that Bridges is a very good NBA player. However, the role of franchise cornerstone that Brooklyn currently has him in is above his pay grade.

Mikal Bridges Stats With Nets Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 26.1 19.6 FG% 47.5 43.6 3P% 37.6 37.2 TS% 60.7 56.0

Bridges burst onto the scene after his arrival from the Phoenix Suns as a part of the Durant trade. His numbers skyrocketed with the increase in usage from the Suns to the Nets.

After a full offseason of other teams getting the opportunity to watch film of Bridges' time in Brooklyn, his numbers took a considerable dip as coaches started properly accounting for him in their gameplan. Cam Thomas even ended up leading the Nets in scoring over Bridges.

The reported strategy of wanting to attract another star to Brooklyn is incredibly naive. After the disasters of two recent superteam attempts, Brooklyn will likely not be seen as a destination for quite a while. This feels especially true when considering the poor ending to Durant and Irving's time with the team.

The Nets would likely be better off reacquiring some of their own assets from the Rockets. However, Joe Tsai and company remain hard-headed as ever.

