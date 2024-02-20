Highlights Former coach Kevin Ollie will lead the Nets through this season.

Brooklyn rebuilding around star Mikal Bridges after trading away Kevin Durant.

To maximize Bridges, Nets aim to enhance interior scoring.

After firing head coach Jacque Vaughn and replacing him with former UConn standout Kevin Ollie in the interim, the Brooklyn Nets are shifting course once again.

A franchise that hasn't had the type of success expected of them since relocating in 2012, their next course of action will be one of the most important in team history. Ollie will get the first shot at turning the organization's fortunes around, not only by providing sorely desired structure but by cultivating a playoff atmosphere through his force of personality.

Yet, Ollie succeeding where Vaughn did not--and there's evidence that he could after he coached the Huskies to an NCAA championship in 2014--may not be the most significant factor in a potential turnaround. Though head coaches will always be integral to their team's success, very few can overcome extreme talent deficiencies or poorly constructed rosters. In the Nets' case, the problem has been one, the other, or both at various times.

Subsequently, Brooklyn's biggest priority may need to be creating a legitimate championship contender.

Nets to rebuild around Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges was the centerpiece of the trade package they received for Kevin Durant

The Nets have had a championship-level roster before, managing to assemble one of the most talented Big Threes in Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. However, the personal characteristics of those players undermined their potential, leading to a premature breakup. Frankly, many would consider their inability to truly excel with that trio to be one of the most memorable failures in recent history.

Their current roster pales in comparison. It isn't the bottom-of-the-barrel quality that would put them in contention for the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Nonetheless, their 21-33 record reflects their status as a below-average, if not inferior team.

There have been various bright spots amid their bleak season though.

Brooklyn's New Big Three Player PPG FG% 3P% Mikal Bridges 21.7 45.2% 37.1% Cam Thomas 21.2 43.9% 36.4% Cam Johnson 13.7 45.5% 40.0%

Various members of their supporting cast have stepped up this season, namely Lonnie Walker IV. The popular Cam Thomas is averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game in just his third season. The defensive-minded Cam Johnson, a core player for the Nets the past two seasons, continues to excel.

Most importantly, 27-year-old Mikal Bridges continues to shoulder the load as the No. 1 option. Though his performance this season has been a bit underwhelming, he's still averaging 21.7 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent shooting from deep.

In fact, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets “are rebuilding the roster around” Bridges. “They hold significant salary cap space and draft capital to build around him this summer and beyond,” he adds.

Piecing together the puzzle

Maximizing Bridges means making it easier for him to score inside

The centerpiece player in the trade that sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns last season, the Nets' inclination to keep Bridges is to be expected. Furthermore, he's one of the true two-way stars in the NBA. His dominance at both ends of the floor makes him one of the more valuable players in the league.

His scoring has dipped significantly from his inaugural season with the Nets, when he averaged 26.1 points per game. Facing more defensive attention than ever, 46.0 percent of his field goal attempts are taken against “tight” or “very tight” defense, up a bit from 42.0 percent last season.

That's been problematic for Bridges this season, who relies heavily on his jumper. On shots at least 10 feet away from the rim, he made just 35.7 percent of shots with tight defense and 18.2 percent of shots with very tight defense. However, the biggest factor in Bridges' scoring drop is the decline in his efficiency around the rim. At 6-foot-6, Bridges is shooting a career-low 62.5 percent in the restricted area.

Not an incredibly explosive athlete, Bridges often finishes below the rim after slinking to the rim with his lanky frame. Consequently, his upside as a slasher is relatively limited for a player with his frame. To that point, to make life easier for Bridges, swapping Nic Claxton out for a stretch center that opens up the floor for Bridges could be the first order of business.

Claxton will be a free agent in the offseason. The Nets could choose to let him walk without a fuss or utilize him in a sign-and-trade. In either case, Brooklyn could sign a veteran center such as Daniel Theis or Kelly Olynyk this summer. Both are shooting over 41 percent from 3 this season. However, they're all but polar opposites, as Theis has more of a defensive bent and Olynyk is a skilled offensive player.

Floor Spacing Centers (career stats) Player PPG RPG BPG 3P% Daniel Theis 7.4 4.7 0.9 33.2% Kelly Olynyk 10.2 5.2 0.5 37.0% Day'Ron Sharpe 6.0 5.3 0.7 38.5%

Keeping center Day'Ron Sharpe, a career 38.5 percent 3-point shooter featured in Bridges' best two-man lineup (+9.1 points per 100 possessions), would be shrewd as well. The Nets have a $4 million team option on his contract for the 2024-25 season.

As with any player, improved play at the point guard position would help as well. The much-maligned Ben Simmons is undeniably talented, but he's an awkward fit and injury-prone. Dennis Smith Jr., whose durability leaves plenty to desire himself, will be a free agent in the offseason.

No matter what path they take to acquiring one, Brooklyn would be best served by finding a floor general that they can rely on. It doesn't have to be a star, like the embattled Trae Young or enticing Donovan Mitchell. A steady hand like that of the heady Kris Dunn could be just what the doctor ordered.