The Brooklyn Nets had a disappointing season last year in which they finished with the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference and a record of 32-50. Not only was the team's play disappointing, but it became increasingly clear that Mikal Bridges couldn't be a number one option on a playoff team.

The Nets had a choice going into the offseason and that was to either blow up their roster and start a full rebuild, or to trade some of their assets to acquire a second star to pair with Bridges. The Nets ended up choosing the former, and based on the results, it seems to have been the right decision for the Nets.

With a busy offseason in Brooklyn, ever move has an effect on the Nets moving forward.

Nets trade away Mikal Bridges - A+

Nets get a historic haul for their best player

Mere days after the end of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Brooklyn Nets didn't waste any time starting their offseason as they immediately shipped Mikal Bridges off to the New York Knicks . In return, the Nets received a massive haul of draft picks.

The Trade Knicks Receive Mikal Bridges Keita Bates-Diop 2026 SRP Draft Rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet Nets Receive Bojan Bogdanovic Mamadi Diakite Shake Milton 2025 FRP 2027 FRP 2029 FRP 2031 FRP 2028 FRP Swap 2025 Top 4 Protected FRP (Via MIL) 2025 SRP

The Nets were able to trade a player who has never made an All-Star team in his entire career for a total of five first round picks and a pick swap. This is incredible value for a player of Bridges' caliber.

A lot of teams were interested in Bridges, both at the trade deadline and when the offseason began. The Nets were aware of this, and they took their time to get the best deal they possibly could. The Nets took advantage of the fact that the Knicks were one piece away from being legitimate championship contenders, and they squeezed the maximum value out of New York.

The Nets were able to secure more picks than even the historic package for Rudy Gobert just a few seasons ago. This is without a doubt a huge win for Brooklyn and will set themselves up nicely for the foreseeable future.

Nic Claxton Extension - B

Why bringing Claxton back was the smart move

Soon after the Mikal Bridges trade, the Nets decided to go full youth mode and resigned their young center to a four-year extension at $100 million. Nic Claxton had a solid season for Brooklyn, proving to be a valuable asset throughout the year.

Nic Claxton 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 11.8 RPG 9.9 BLK 2.1 FG% .629 OREB 2.7

With the Nets looking to start a rebuild, it makes sense for Brooklyn to keep a bit of their young core around. One of the players at the helm of their core is center Nicolas Claxton . Claxton has been solid for Brooklyn for the past few seasons and certainly earned a large contract. He may be making a little more than one would expect, but with most of the Nets core gone, the Nets have the ability to overpay with less risk.

Regardless of what Claxton's future role will be for Brooklyn, re-signing him is without question the smart move. He can either be a part of the core moving forward, or he can be a trade chip for more assets down the line, but both of these options are better than letting him walk for nothing. At $25 million a season, he may be making a little more than one would like, but this was still the right decision for Brooklyn to make.

Nets Trade For Ziaire Williams - B+

Why a trade for Williams is a low-risk, high-reward move

After signing Nicolas Claxton to his four-year extension, the rest of the Nets' offseason was quiet until they traded for former lottery pick Ziaire Williams .

With the Memphis Grizzlies set to have a fully healthy roster going into next season, many players who received regular minutes last season won't be getting those same minutes this season. One of those players was Ziaire Williams. The Grizzlies traded Williams in a salary-dumping move in order to create extra cap space.

Ziarie Williams 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 8.2 RPG 3.5 APG 1.5 FG% .397 3PT% .307

The Nets will not only be taking a flier on Williams but will also be netting an additional second-round pick in the process. This move feels like an easy decision for Brooklyn as they have the extra cap space to take on Williams' $6 million salary, and it gives them the opportunity to give a former lottery pick a new home to see if he can turn things around with a different franchise.

Nets Sign Killian Hayes to Exhibit 10 Deal - B-

Why signing Hayes may be worth a shot

Shortly after trading for Ziaire Williams, the Nets decided to add another former lottery pick in Killian Hayes . Hayes has been massively disappointing as a player so far, but the Nets are giving him a second chance to turn his career around.

Killian Hayes 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 6.9 RPG 2.8 APG 4.9 FG% .413 3PT% .297

The Nets are set to be one of the worst teams in the league next season. This gives the Nets flexibility with their open roster spots to try and sign players, like Hayes and Williams, who haven't quite found their footing in the NBA yet. If the signing doesn't work out, the Nets can look to their next young prospect, and if it does work out, the Nets can keep the player for the long term.

This is a perfect shot in the dark signing by Brooklyn because Hayes won't help them win games, but could still show some promise as a legitimate NBA player. The Nets can still chase after Cooper Flagg in next year's draft while taking a shot at a young player who still may have upside.