Key Takeaways The Brooklyn Nets have a stash of valuable draft picks, enabling them to make trades or build through the draft.

Fans & experts suggest the Nets draft a star to develop & then trade for complementary players rather than rushing to trade now.

Waiting on top draft picks like Cooper Flagg could lead to long term success, demonstrating patience and focus on future talent.

The Brooklyn Nets are in an interesting position. After trading for Kevin Durant and James Harden and signing Kyrie Irving , the Nets were expected to be the next big thing in the NBA. The Nets gave up seven first-round picks for Harden, only for their trio to collapse and all be shipped out within four seasons.

In the aftermath of their failed experiment, the Nets were able to recoup some draft capital, and after flipping Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks , they found themselves with more picks than most teams in the NBA.

Brooklyn Nets First-Round Draft Picks Year From Protections 2025 Own None 2025 NYK None 2025 MIL 1-4 2025 OKC, HOU, or PHX OKC can swap with HOU or LAC 2026 Own None 2027 PHI 1-8 2027 NYK None 2028 Own None 2028 NYK Swap rights 2028 PHX or PHI Only if PHX's is more favorable than PHI's 2029 Own None 2029 NYK None 2029 HOU, DAL, or PHX None 2030 Own None 2031 Own None 2031 NYK None

With their war chest of draft picks, the Nets could swing a trade for a high-profile player. They have already been linked to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler . However, the Nets should learn from past mistakes and look to build somewhat organically.

Brooklyn Nets Rebuild Plan

The Nets have been rumored to take two approaches, although neither is the right way to go

The Nets have a solid supporting cast in place. Nicolas Claxton is a high-level defensive center, Cameron Johnson is a bucket from anywhere on the court, Cam Thomas is a volume scorer, and Ben Simmons , when healthy, is a solid point guard.

There are rumblings that Simmons is back to form after missing significant parts of the last three seasons. He is about to enter the last year of his contract and will have to prove that he still belongs in the NBA. If the Nets can assemble a solid supporting cast, they could go all-in on Butler or another star on the trade block and try to make a playoff run.

"If [Simmons] suddenly becomes 15, five, and five, then maybe it works. The other thing is, even if he does 15, five, and five, the number of teams that are going to be competing for him is going to be small...from what I understand, they are reasonably confident about his health." -Bob Windrem (Net Income)

While that option seems unlikely, the Nets have never been an organization content on rebuilding through the draft. However, with their stockpile of picks, perhaps no one in the league outside of the San Antonio Spurs , Utah Jazz , and Oklahoma City Thunder is poised to add more talent through the draft.

The 2025 Draft Class is one of the most loaded in recent history. Presumptive number one pick Cooper Flagg is heralded as a generation prospect who is ready to win now, but even if Brooklyn misses out on the top pick, there is a lot of franchise-altering talent to be had.

If the Nets trade for a star, they will miss out on a high pick in 2025. Most fans are encouraging the Nets to build entirely through the draft, using their four picks next summer to insulate their established talent and find a future superstar, and then find other young players in future drafts to build a cohesive timeline. That route, the entirely organic route, is also not a great way for the Nets to approach the season.

Nets Should Follow Recent Examples of NBA Success

Draft a star and then trade for supporting talent

If the Brooklyn Nets decide to trade for a star and go all-in on making the playoffs this season, they will take themselves out of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Flagg, 17, has already joined Victor Wembanyama , LeBron James , Anthony Davis , and Zion Williamson as the most-hyped prospects in recent memory. After graduating from high school, he was invited to participate on Team USA's Select Team, where he helped get the best players in the world ready for the Olympics.

With Team USA, he earned high praise from all the major NBA figures he worked with.

"You can just see the quiet confidence that he carries with himself…I mean, he can play. There’s no in-between. There’s me saying, in many different forms, he can just flat out play.” -Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley

Flagg will headline the 2025 draft class, but there is a ton of high-level talent to be had, many of whom project to be franchise players. It should go without saying that the Nets should hold out and tank for the best possible outcome in the 2025 NBA Draft.

However, this is where their plan should deviate from expectations. Instead of drafting Flagg or another elite player and then continuing to build through the draft, the Nets should make a massive trade next season. Most of the talent at the top of the draft will be NBA-ready from day one, and the Nets will be able to go all-in on talent after that.

Draft picks, while valuable, are never a sure thing. Players fizzle out or never develop into high-level talent. More often than not, draft picks are best used as trade assets to build around a franchise player.

The Nets are rumored to be interested in trading for a franchise player now but instead should wait until they can draft one. After that, they will likely have the cap space to sign free agents and will have the means to trade for complimentary players and even stars to help their centerpiece moving forward.

As the Nets look to rebuild, they shouldn't be in a rush, but they also shouldn't prolong the process and overvalue picks when they could get a proven player next to whoever they draft next summer. One year of tanking for a chance to win titles in the not-so-distant future.