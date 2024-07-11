Highlights The Brooklyn Nets' big three era came to a costly end after sacrificing future prospects.

After a failed competitive push, the Nets initiated a full-scale rebuild this offseason.

Trading Mikal Bridges for a haul of draft picks has established the Nets as tankers for years.

Every team in the NBA has experienced ebbs and flows throughout its history. There are stretches of seasons when a team is competitive, serving as playoff contenders and, in some cases, winning championships.

There are also stretches when a team is not competitive and misses the playoffs.

The latter times are less ideal, as the goal of every front office is to ensure its team is competitive. That is impossible, however, as the usual definition of competitive is to be a playoff team.

However, with only 16 playoff spots (20 including the Play-In Tournament) and 30 teams, some will inevitably miss out.

Perhaps no team has experienced more recent peaks and valleys than the Brooklyn Nets . A few years ago, they sold their soul to be competitive, and now they are in the middle of a complete rebuild.

It has become clear that the Nets solidified themselves as tankers with the moves they made this offseason.

The End of a Failed Era

The Nets sold all their assets to go all-in, and it set them back

The Nets were once in a boat similar to the one they are in now.

It was the mid-2010s, and the Nets were not competitive a few years after relocating from New Jersey. But they were building towards something for the future.

The front office ensured the team would be built correctly, gathering young talent like Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert . This, combined with draft picks, would be the basis for the Nets to build a future contender.

Then, circumstances arose, which caused those plans to all go out the window.

In the 2019 offseason, Kevin Durant made the choice to sign with the Nets in free agency and was acquired by Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade. The franchise's relative youth meant it had ample cap space, and now, it had a legitimate superstar and championship experience on its squad.

Building around Durant alone would have turned the Nets into competitors, but just days after he signed, Kyrie Irving followed. He departed the Boston Celtics to sign with the Nets in free agency, creating a formidable duo in Brooklyn.

Durant and Irving signed in free agency, so no huge assets had to be given up to acquire them. Their signings did, however, change the team's original long-term plan.

Seeing an opportunity to go all-in, the Nets made a move that arguably truly damaged the franchise's future: the trade for James Harden .

Harden was acquired from the Houston Rockets after he became frustrated with their situation. He requested a trade to Brooklyn, and the Nets pulled it off via a four-team trade. LeVert and Allen were shipped off, along with a boatload of draft picks.

This was the splash that solidified the Nets as all-in.

They were in championship-or-bust mode, and if they failed to win a title with the big three after giving everything up they had built for, it would be a complete failure and could cripple the team for years to come.

That is exactly what happened.

The furthest the Nets reached in a postseason was Game 7 of the second round in 2021, a game which they lost in overtime. It can be argued that they would have won the NBA Finals that year had they won that game, as the Milwaukee Bucks (whom they lost to) ended up winning the title.

NBA history as we know it today would be different, but alas, that did not occur.

After that, Harden became disgruntled, similar to what unfolded in Houston, and he was shipped off to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022.

Finally, in 2023, Irving and Durant were both traded, signifying the official end of the big three era and setting the team back for years to come.

Officially Initiating the Tank

The Nets made moves this offseason to jumpstart a rebuild

The last few years for the Nets have led to where they are today. The 2023-24 season was their first full campaign in the post-big three era, and it went as expected.

They finished toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference, at 32-50 and 11th place.

Having emptied the system and gone big, they were a losing squad and lacked any controllable draft picks for the next several years.

With no end in sight, they pulled off the most viable option this offseason: trade their only valuable asset in Mikal Bridges and receive a boatload of picks in the process.

Bridges was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Durant trade, and he was the Nets' best player last season. However, due to the Nets’ roster construction around him, he failed to elevate the team to competition.

The Nets now possessed a star and no draft picks in the next several years due to the Harden trade. The future was looking bleak, and they needed to get what they could out of their one piece that could garner a return.

In June, the Nets officially shipped Bridges to their crosstown rival, the New York Knicks , in exchange for a haul of picks: two of their own picks from Houston that were lost in the Harden deal, five first-round picks from the Knicks and an unprotected pick swap.

The trade was the first between the Knicks and Nets since 1983, and with it, the Nets solidified their status as tankers for the foreseeable future.

They traded their best asset for draft picks that they lost years ago, turning their roster into one that will arguably be even less competitive than it was last year.

The Nets' goal this offseason was always to regain some of their controllable picks that they lost due to failed trades of the past few years, and with the Bridges trade, they did exactly that.

Oddly enough, they inked Nic Claxton to a multi-year extension, signifying they may build around him.

But what matters for Brooklyn is that it regained control of its future.

The Nets had previously lost all of their controllable picks, and controllable picks are now what they have received in return. That will allow them to see light at the end of the rebuilding tunnel, which they officially entered when they traded Durant and Irving at last year’s trade deadline.

The Nets now control their own picks in five of the next seven drafts, from 2025 to 2031, and if they hit on at least some of those picks, Brooklyn's future will be bright.

But that future is a long way away as the Nets embark on yet another rebuild. Their moves this offseason only solidified their status as a tanking team over the next several seasons.