Brooks Koepka has finally revealed his true colours regarding his old golf rival Bryson DeChambeau, as their relationship appears to have drastically improved since they both joined the upstart, Saudi-backed golf league LIV Golf, after years of feuding behind-the-scenes.

The 34-year-old Koepka is one of the best golfers on the planet thanks to five successes in the sport's majors, including two US Open victories, and three PGA Championship wins — including his most recent in 2023. DeChambeau is also a trophy magnet having won twice at the US Open himself, including his victory in 2024 at Pinehurst.

Though they're both American, their rivalry has been a checkered one. But it looks like the relationship has, as of late, improved.

Related Scottie Scheffler is Catching up to an Incredible Tiger Woods Record Scottie Scheffler is catching up to an incredible Tiger Woods record in golf.

Brooks Koepka on What he Really Thinks About Bryson DeChambeau

LIV Golf stars appear to have buried the hatchet

Close

Talking to the media this week, per Golf.com, Koepka called DeChambeau "a good dude."

DeChambeau, meanwhile, said: "I’ve always had respect for Brooks and what he’s done. Obviously, early on, we didn’t really understand each other."

"Pretty rocky relationship."

Elaborating on how they've worked on their relationship, Koepka said: "We’ve come a long way. Going to LIV, honestly, I think that was a big moment for us, right? We were communicating a lot more, our conversation became a lot more open."

"I’m the first person to admit I can be a bit stubborn. We all get older, we all mature a little bit, and then you realize, hey, Bryson’s a good dude. I think he’s severely misunderstood, and I think the world is starting to see who Bryson DeChambeau is, which is cool."

"I’m the first person to admit it: I was wrong with what my original thoughts were."

DeChambeau finished: "We had our spats, but when we both went to LIV, we realized we had quite a few things in common. Like stepbrothers, in a sense. We’ve developed a pretty solid relationship and have good respect for each other now."

As for how far this relationship can go, well …. imagine Koepka and DeChambeau on the same USA Team against the Europeans in a Ryder Cup format. Or, even, that same pairing in a LIV Golf vs PGA Tour style match. That's what they proposed this week, according to Sports Illustrated.

"I think the showdown is a great, a showcase for bringing the two tours a bit together and I think we're going to do next year," said Koepka. "All of us can align and bring something bigger and better so we can have a couple more times where they can or just at least one more time where we can see most of the best players from both sides competing, more against each other… [it would be] LIV vs. PGA Tour [in a] Ryder Cup-style thing."

Koepka and DeChambeau will get to test just how great their relationship truly is when they, as LIV Golf representatives, take on PGA Tour superstars Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, in a match that airs on Tuesday, the 17th of December.