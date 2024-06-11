Highlights Amari Cooper is holding out at Browns minicamp for a new deal.

Cooper has been highly productive in his NFL career.

The star receiver is entering his 10th season, facing free agency soon.

This offseason has seen several wide receivers sign major extensions with their current teams, the latest being Justin Jefferson, who was inked to the biggest contract ever given to a wideout, and Amari Cooper has taken notice. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns star is showing the team how he feels. Rapoport reports:

Browns WR Amari Cooper, who is entering the final year of his contract, is not present for mandatory minicamp and is subject to fines.

Cooper was traded to the Browns in 2022 after spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys. While he had already signed a big deal with the Cowboys in 2020, that contract will expire at the end of this season, and the wide receiver could become a highly sought-after free agent.

Cooper Has Been Extremely Productive During His Time in the NFL

The star wide receiver is still only 29 years old

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

After he starred at the University of Alabama, the Raiders made Cooper the fourth-overall selection in the 2015 draft. The decision saw immediate dividends as the wideout made the first of his five Pro Bowl appearances in his rookie year. The Raiders would later trade their star to the Cowboys for a first-round pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Amari Cooper averaged 17.4 yards per catch for the Browns last year. That number was a career-high.

The wide receiver continued his fine play in Dallas and the team signed him to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2020. Despite his play, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided that the money going to Cooper could be better spent and sent him to Cleveland for late-round draft compensation.

Cooper has been excellent during his time in Cleveland. In 2022, his first year with the team, he caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. He was outstanding again last year, catching 72 balls for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns, despite missing two games to injury.

Amari Cooper Career Stats Category Total NFL WR Rank Since 2015 Receptions 667 7th Receiving Yards 9,486 6th Receiving Touchdowns 60 6th

While the wide receiver is quite accomplished and going into his 10th NFL season, he likely has plenty of good years left. Cooper will turn 30 next week and certainly doesn't look like he's lost a step. Knowing that his production will be very hard to replace, the Browns should make a big push to extend him.

