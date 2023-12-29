Highlights The Cleveland Browns have officially clinched a playoff spot after winning their fourth straight game on Thursday Night against the New York Jets.

Joe Flacco, who joined the Browns just six weeks ago, has become the first quarterback in the team's history to throw for 300+ yards in four consecutive games.

The Browns' defense played a crucial role in their victory over the New York Jets, and their success will be key to their playoff aspirations.

Six weeks ago, Joe Flacco was sitting on his couch before returning to football by signing with the Cleveland Browns practice squad. Flash forward to the present day, and the team is now on their fourth straight victory with Flacco as the starting quarterback. On top of that, the Browns have officially clinched their playoff spot after a 37-20 win over the New York Jets.

The playoff appearance will be the team's second in the past 20 seasons, and it comes on the back of some of the most improbable circumstances.

Despite the constant injuries sidelining star players, the carousel happening at quarterback and on the offensive line, and the fact that they play in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, the Browns clawed their way to victory week in and week out, and now they're a team no one is hoping to face come postseason.

Joe Flacco and the Browns' offense continues to shine

Flacco stats vs Jets: 19/29, 309 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

At the beginning of the season, if you asked Cleveland fans their thoughts on Joe Flacco, they likely wouldn't hold back in thrashing the quarterback whose best play came with the division rival Baltimore Ravens. Now, the 16-year veteran is etched into the franchise's record books forever.

After becoming the only player this season to throw for over 300 yards against the Jets, Flacco also became the first quarterback in Browns' history to throw for 300 or more yards in four straight games.

Joe Flacco 2023 game log Schedule Stats Week 13 @ LAR 23/44, 254 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Week 14 vs JAX 26/45, 311 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT Week 15 vs CHI 28/44, 374 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT Week 16 @ HOU 27/42, 368 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT Week 17 vs NYJ 19/29, 309 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Despite his arrival in the team just six weeks ago, Kevin Stefanski has entrusted Flacco with the right to throw and play aggressively, and it's worked for the team, as they've notched four straight victories and become one of the biggest stories in the NFL. Should the offense keep rolling while the defense continues to play as it has, there isn't a team they can't beat.

Cleveland's defense stifled the Jets' early

Two first-half turnovers helped put the Browns in position to win

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

New York started this game sloppy, allowing the Browns to gain control quickly. After three straight scores on as many possessions between the two teams to make the game 13-7 in favor of Cleveland, the Jets had two straight drives that resulted in turnovers, including an interception thrown to rookie safety Ronnie Hickman, who returned the pass for a score.

The next three drives for Gang Green were three and outs, which had them down 27-7 before Jermaine Johnson got a pick six of his own to break the scoring drought.

Overall, the Jets' offensive struggles have continued through the entire regular season, with inefficient play at the quarterback position spoiling the team's chances at competing.

On the other sideline, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has to feel extremely confident about the level at which his team has played through this point in the season. For the Browns to succeed in the playoffs, they'll depend heavily on the defense to continue to make game-wrecking plays.

The Cinderella season continues

Despite injuries to several stars, the Browns continue to find a way

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Without star running back Nick Chubb, or starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, the offense involved Amari Cooper heavily in the passing attack. Against the Jets, the 10-year receiver was inactive due to a heel injury that he sustained in last week's victory over the Houston Texans.

Despite missing yet another key piece, the team found production elsewhere. David Njoku exploded on the stat sheet with six receptions for 134 yards. Elijah Moore also stepped up, recording 61 yards on five catches and a touchdown against his former team. However, the star of the show was running back Jerome Ford, who produced two scores, both rushing and receiving, with a combined total of 121 yards.

The Browns' supporting offensive weapons took advantage of the opportunity and were able to get some much-needed experience ahead of the team's postseason run.

Now, the focus shifts to next week as the Browns will travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with playoff aspirations of their own. There are plenty of dominoes left to fall in order to determine the AFC playoff picture, but a Cleveland victory would ensure their division rival cannot make it in.

For the Jets, a trip to Foxboro awaits them where they'll play the New England Patriots in the season finale of a campaign both sides would probably like to forget.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.