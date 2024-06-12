Highlights Deshaun Watson's declining performance since joining the Browns raises doubts about his future in Cleveland, leading to a potential trade or release in 2025.

Releasing Watson would result in a record $136.9M dead cap hit for the Browns, complicating their future.

With an old and expensive core, the Browns have little choice other than to hope for Watson to revert to his Pro Bowl form.

Last season, the Cleveland Browns made it to the playoffs despite starting five different quarterbacks throughout the season. By the end of the year, the offense found its rhythm with 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco under center.

Now, Flacco is off to Indianapolis, and the Browns are left to rely on Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback. The team has been positive in their updates on him as he rehabs from a season-ending shoulder injury, though there's still a long road to go before Watson takes the field in Week 1.

Since the Browns signed Watson to his massive five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract (after giving up a historic haul of picks to acquire him), Cleveland has not seen the same version of the Clemson product that the Houston Texans had. Even though Watson is over .500 as a starter with the Browns, his numbers have taken a step back in nearly every statistical category.

Recent rumors have suggested that the Browns could look to move on from Watson - who's played just 12 games the past two seasons in Cleveland - if his play doesn't dramatically improve in 2024. Next year will be the first time they have a first-round draft pick since trading for Watson, though moving on from the much-maligned QB could prove prohibitively expensive.

The three largest (single-season) dead cap hits in NFL history belong to Russell Wilson ($53M), Matt Ryan ($40.5M) and Aaron Rodgers ($40.3M). If the Browns release Watson ahead of the 2025 season, his $136,938,000 dead cap hit would be larger than all three of those combined ($133.8 million). If Watson struggles again next season, the Browns may have no choice other than to bite the bullet.

The Browns Have Trapped Themselves In A Corner

Desperate for good QB play, Cleveland is worse off than ever

SCOTT TAETSCH/GETTY IMAGES

Of course, given that his contract is fully guaranteed, the Browns have no reasonable way out of Watson's deal. If they were to release him ahead of the 2025 season, the Browns would incur a $136,938,000 dead cap hit for that season, which would serve as a cap savings of -$72,961,000.

Even if they were to designate him as a post-June 1 cut next year, Watson would still account for a $109,977,000 dead cap hit in 2025 (with the remaining $26,961,000 dead cap rolling over into 2026).

The only way the Browns could save money on Watson is by trading him, though they'd still owe him nearly $45 million dollars in 2025 if they did that.

Of course, even at a cap hit of less than $20 million, they'll have a tough time trying to find a suitor for Watson if his play doesn't drastically improve in 2024. And they'll only be looking to trade him if he continues to struggle. Hence, the Browns find themselves in a very uncomfortable situation with their franchise signal caller.

Largest Single-Season Dead Cap Hits, NFL History Player Team Dead Cap Hit Deshaun Watson* Browns $136.9 million Russel Wilson Broncos $53 million Matt Ryan Falcons $40.5 million Aaron Rodgers Packers $40.3 million Tom Brady Patriots $35.1 million Carson Wentz Eagles $33.8 million

*Watson's dead cap figure represents the number the Browns will be on the hook for if he is released ahead of the 2025 season with a pre-June 1 designation.

Since joining the Browns, Watson has missed games due to a tear in his rotator cuff and a shoulder scapula fracture, both in his throwing arm. One would also be remiss not to mention the significant off-field concerns that got him suspended for 11 games and shipped out of Houston in the first place.

His completion percentage has dropped by nearly eight points with the Browns compared to the Texans, and he set career-lows in touchdown % (4.1), yards per attempt (6.5), yards per completion (10.6), and passing success rate (38.3%) last season. He just simply hasn't looked like the same quarterback who led the league in passing in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl three straight years from 2018-2020.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Deshaun Watson's 2.6 interception rate since arriving in Cleveland is the 12th-worst among all quarterbacks with at least 50 passes attempted. Only one of the 11 players with a worse INT rate, Buffalo's Josh Allen, is set to be a Week 1 starter in 2024.

So, where does this leave Cleveland? Well, the Browns mortgaged their future on Watson, both in terms of draft capital and cap space. What they owed to the Texans in terms of draft picks has (agonizingly) been paid in full, but they have no way out of Watson's deal even if he continues to struggle.

Though Watson's deal will be used as ammunition by front offices as to why fully guaranteed contracts are a bad idea, that doesn't help the Browns now. They could simply draft a quarterback in the first round in 2025 and let him sit for a few years while waiting out the remaining two years on Watson's deal, but that won't jive with an expensive, win-now core featuring Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Nick Chubb, and others.

Most likely, the Browns will need to hold Watson and merely hope he shows flashes of the quarterback he once was. For a fanbase that's seen nothing but busts at the position since the team moved back to Cleveland, though, that hope just feels like disappointment-in-waiting.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and contract numbers courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.