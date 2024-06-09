Highlights The Cleveland Browns fired Alex Van Pelt & hired Ken Dorsey as the new offensive coordinator.

David Njoku showed improved performance in 2023 after several down years.

Njoku set multiple career highs in a breakout 2023 season.

Following the team's playoff loss to the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. They replaced him with Ken Dorsey, who had previously worked with the Buffalo Bills.

David Njoku, Cleveland's Pro Bowl tight end, is excited about the move. During his recent charity softball tournament, he said of the new offense to the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich:

It is juicy. I am not going to say anything else. Leave it at that. But I'm really excited for this year.

Drafted by the Browns during the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku is one of the longest-tenured players on the team and has been through all sorts of ups and downs. Things are pointing up for the team, though, after they finished 11-6 in the 2023 season.

Njoku Was Finally Unlocked During the 2023 Season

The tight end's speed and strength make him very hard to cover

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of the University of Miami (FL) following the 2016 season, Njoku's physical tools had scouts salivating. While dinged for his size, his RAS score still rated as elite thanks to his explosiveness and strength. Cleveland landed him with the 29th-overall pick, and he is entering his eighth season with the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In addition to setting a career-high with 599 yards after the catch last year, David Njoku also set a career high in broken tackles with 10.

Njoku showed early promise with the Browns, but his career hit a speed bump marred by injuries and poor production from 2019-2021. This began to improve during the 2022 season, and in 2023, Njoku showed off the kind of production that scouts had long believed he was capable of.

David Njoku 2023 Stats Stat Njoku Receptions 81 Receiving Yards 882 Receiving TDs 6 Yards Per Catch 10.9 Broken Tackles 10 Yards After Catch 599

Elected to his first Pro Bowl in 2023, Njoku finished the season with 81 receptions on 123 targets for 882 yards and six touchdowns. All four of those numbers were career highs for the tight end. While the Browns were blown out in their postseason matchup with the Texans, Njoku continued his excellent play with seven receptions for 93 yards.

One of the major changes that the Browns made with their tight end last year was getting him the ball more, but also getting him the ball closer to the line of scrimmage and allowing him to run through tacklers.

His 7.4 yards after the catch average was a career-high. While Dorsey will certainly bring in his own style of offense, he would be smart to keep utilizing the types of plays that helped his tight end break out last year.

Source: Nate Ulrich

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.