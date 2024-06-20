Highlights The Browns released DE Lonnie Phelps due to a drunk driving charge.

Phelps refused a breath test & crashed into a Florida restaurant, causing $300k in damage, according to the owner.

Phelps had 23.0 sacks in four college seasons with Miami (OH) and Kansas.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Lonnie Phelps. He was charged with drunk driving this past Wednesday. The police said that he crashed his vehicle, a 2024 Hyundai SUV, into a Florida restaurant.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Cleveland Browns Trade Targets and Candidates The Browns find themselves in a tough situation regarding their salary cap and draft capital. By making a couple of trades, they could fix that.

Who is Lonnie Phelps?

Phelps was an undrafted free agent signed by the Browns in 2023

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the drunk driving charge, Phelps is also facing a charge for damaging property following the incident, which took place at the Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West, Florida. The restaurant was closed at the time of the accident.

According to Cleveland.com, Phelps reportedly refused to cooperate with police, including not taking a breathalizer test, and was taken into custody.

The restaurant's owner, Joseph Schroeder, estimates the damages are about $300,000. He mentioned that if the restaurant were open, the area where the vehicle struck would’ve injured patrons.

In the police report, officials mentioned that Phelps was “agitated” and turned away from the officers during the interview out of fear of being shot.

I asked Phelps where he was driving from (before the crash), and he said, ‘Right in front of it.’ I re-asked the question four times in different ways, and Phelps always said, ‘Right in front of it.’

Before being released, Phelps signed a one-year, $795,000 deal in January.

As mentioned, Phelps was an undrafted free agent from the 2023 draft class. He played college football at Miami (OH) from 2019 to 2021 and transferred to Kansas for the 2022 season.

During his college career, he was second-team All-Big 12, second-team All-MAC, and third-team All-MAC.

He racked up 23.0 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 114 total tackles. As a freshman, he had one kick return for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Lonnie Phelps’ College Stats Year Team Sacks TFLs Tackles 2019 Miami (OH) 4.5 4.5 19 2020 Miami (OH) 2.0 2.0 8 2021 Miami (OH) 9.5 11.5 30 2022 Kansas 7.0 11.5 57

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, a 1.62 10-yard split, had a 34-inch vertical, and had 31 bench press reps.

After signing with the Browns following the draft, he was waived in August 2023 but re-signed to the practice squad.

According to Pro Football Focus, Phelps only appeared in the preseason. He played 91 snaps and had three pressures, one sack, two hurries, and four tackles.

At 23 years old, Phelps is now out of the NFL.

Source: Adam Schefter of ESPN.

All statistics courtesy of College Football Reference and Pro Football Focus.