Key Takeaways Browns QB Deshaun Watson has "no doubt" he can become an elite passer again.

The team signed Watson to a record-breaking $230M fully-guaranteed deal in 2022.

Watson has played only 12 games with the Browns, due to suspension and injuries.

When the Cleveland Browns acquired embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson in a loaded blockbuster trade two-plus years ago and signed him to an unprecedented five-year deal with $230 million fully guaranteed, the expectation was that he'd make good on the investment by making the team a perennial AFC contender. So far, he hasn't lived up to his end of the pact.

Coming off an injury-shortened 2023 season and a lengthy suspension in 2022, Watson is no longer recognized as one of the NFL's most talented quarterbacks. But the former first-round pick isn't concerned with his new reputation around the league. When asked on Wednesday if he can once again resemble an elite passer, Watson gave reporters a rather bold answer.

Of course. No doubt... I'm up for any challenge... I feel really well, very explosive. Locked in on my tasks, on the game, my endurance, and everything. I'm really excited to go out there and show what I've got on Sunday, and all the hard work I've put in...

While it's no surprise that Watson conveyed confidence in his abilities, NFL fans and analysts haven't expressed much confidence in the Browns' hopes of reaching the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1988-89. In response to the outside noises and lowered projections, Watson said it's "fine with us" and "perfect" to fly under the radar as an underdog.

Confidence or Delusion?

Watson may be far removed from his Pro Bowl days

Credit: Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

It's still unclear whether Watson can recapture his old on-field form and off-field image, simply due to his limited playing time in recent years. His suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy cost him 11 games in 2022, and in a six-game sample, he completed a career-low 58.2-percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Watson wasn't able to play more than six games in 2023 either. He suffered a fractured bone in his throwing shoulder last November, and was forced to undergo season-ending surgery to repair it. In spite of his positive 5-1 record as the Browns' starter last season, he finished with near-identical passing totals and also received ample help from the team's stifling defense.

The Browns surprisingly weren't hampered by Watson's absences. Although a whopping five quarterbacks started under center in 2023, veteran backup Joe Flacco became the city's folk hero, earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors by leading the team to an 11-6 record and a wild-card berth. Somehow, someway, they ranked 10th in the NFL in points per game.

Pressure to Perform

Browns are stuck with Watson for a while

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

If his surgically-repaired shoulder can withstand the grueling nature of a 17-game campaign, Watson certainly has a chance to prove the doubters wrong. However, matching the top-tier production level he achieved as leader of the Houston Texans would be quite a tall order. He averaged 3,635 yards in his first four seasons, along with 26 scores and nine picks.

Across his 54 total games with the Texans, Watson's passer rating was a respectable 104.5, and he also became the first player in league history to surpass 10,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards in his first 40 games. How far removed is he from his terrific 2020 season, in which he led the NFL in passing yards? It sure seems like a distant memory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deshaun Watson became the first player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons (2018-19) with at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.

The championship-starved Browns have the offensive weapons to compete in a stacked AFC North, but immense pressure rests on Watson's shoulders. Since joining the team, his QBR of 41.9 ranks sixth-lowest in the NFL, and he's yet to throw for 300 yards in a game. Watson may not be harboring doubts about his talent at age 28, but until he changes, his claim is dubious.

Sources: Browns via YouTube, Browns Press Notes

All statistics and contract information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac unless stated otherwise.