As OTAs have begun for the Cleveland Browns, the big question on everyone's mind has been, will Deshaun Watson return to the player he once was prior to the injuries and lawsuits?

When asked about Watson and his recovery process, head coach Kevin Stefanski had a positive outlook for Watson's return (via AP):

He looked like himself to me. I’ve been able to watch him the last couple of weeks now that we’ve gotten into Phase 2, so I’ve seen him throw. He's making great progress and we will continue to just follow the medical team on this, but he looks like himself.

For Browns fans everywhere, this is great news, but as always, it must be taken with a grain of salt. On the first day of OTAs, Watson did throw a little, but on the second day he only practiced hand-offs.

Currently, he is only throwing every other day to help his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury he suffered last season, so it should be some time before the team really knows if Watson will be able to play at the level he once did.

Watson's Potential

His time in Houston is a better indicator of his abilities

Before Watson was traded to the Browns, he was a Houston Texan who was drafted 12th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson was fresh off a College Football Playoff National Championship win with Clemson defeating Alabama, and he was named the offensive MVP of the game. Watson was highly touted coming out of college and his expectations in the pros were sky-high.

In his rookie season, he was named to the All-Rookie team despite an ACL tear during a mid-season practice that ended his season early. That was only the beginning though, as he went on to receive Pro Bowl honors in his next three seasons with the team. He led the Texans to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, but 2020 was a different story.

Deshaun Watson's Stats in Houston Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 Games 7 16 15 16 Comp. % 61.8 68.3 67.3 70.2 Yards 1,699 4,165 3,852 4,823 TDs 19 26 26 33 Yards/Attempt 8.3 8.2 7.8 8.9 Passer Rating 103.0 103.1 98.0 112.4

The 2020 season was Watson's best year as a pro. He led the league in passing yards, yards per attempt, and yards per completion. On the other hand, though, the team was only able to win four games the entire year despite the great play of Waston.

This could put Watson's numbers into question, since the team was behind in a lot of games and were forced to play catch-up by throwing the ball all over the field. Either way, Watson was still able to complete those passes and throw for an impressive 4,823 yards in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Deshaun Watson became just the third player in NFL history to record 4,000+ passing yards, a 110+ passer rating, and 400+ rush yards in a single season in 2020. The other two were Russell Wilson in 2015 and, believe it or not, Dante Culpepper in 2004.

Watson's time in Houston is more indicative of his abilities on the field and of the player the Browns expected him to be when they traded for him in 2022 after Watson sat out the 2021 season with the Texans.

Originally, Watson sat out that season because he was unhappy with the coaching and front office changes made in Houston and requested a trade. Later, news broke of the multiple lawsuits Watson was facing due to sexual misconduct, which eventually caused the Texans to trade Watson to the Browns.

Traded to Cleveland

Aftermath of the trade

On March 18, 2022, the Browns traded their next three first-round draft picks as well as a third-rounder in 2023 and two fourth-rounders in 2022 and 2024 for Deshaun Watson and a 2024 sixth-round round pick from the Texans.

The Browns mortgaged their future to trade for the quarterback even though he had off-the-field issues and a pending suspension at the time. Once the trade was complete, the Browns then signed him to a five-year, $230 million dollar contract—the largest at the time, both in terms of overall money and guaranteed money—to lock up their supposed quarterback messiah.

Since then, Watson has not performed to the level the Browns had hoped for. In 2022, he began with a rough start due to his 10-game suspension enforced by the league due to his off-the-field issues. When he did get on the field, the team went 3-3 and they missed the playoffs.

In 2023, his time in Cleveland did not get much better as he only played in six games due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him the rest of the season as he underwent surgery to repair it. In those six games, however, the team went 5-1 and, after his injury, the team rallied behind several plug-in quarterbacks to make it to the playoffs.

Watson in Houston vs. Cleveland (17-Game Avg.) Year HOU CLE Games/Season 13.5 6 Completion Percentage 67.8 59.8 Passing Yards 4,577 3,141 Passing Touchdowns 33 20 Yards/Attempt 8.3 6.5 Passer Rating 104.5 81.7 Rush Yards 528 449 Rush TDs 5 3 Yards/Rush 5.5 5.1

Watson's stats in Cleveland have been underwhelming to say the least, but there is a lot of talent in Cleveland surrounding him. If he is unable to lead the team to the playoffs and make a strong push for the Super Bowl this year, it will be incredibly disappointing to find out the player the Browns gave up so much for, was not who they thought he would be.

Source: AP NFL

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.