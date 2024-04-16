Highlights Deshaun Watson's improvement is crucial for the Browns' playoff hopes.

Watson's injury timeline and optimistic return mean a lot for Cleveland.

The Browns must capitalize on Watson's potential before his contract becomes a burden.

Now that Deshaun Watson is “throwing full speed”, Cleveland Browns fans hope it was just the shoulder injury that caused his erratic play in 2023. The entire franchise's hopes hinge on the quarterback’s ability to rebound to his former self from *checks notes* four years ago.

Apparently, Watson’s doctor was “amazed how I (Watson) was able to play those two weeks,” before heading to the shelf for good in the middle of the 2023 campaign, further buoying Cleveland's prayers. Watson spoke to his recovery recently:

I feel really good, I'm very confident in myself and how the process has gone. Shoulder doing really well. So, just making sure that I don't do anything extra that's gonna harm it or anything like that... That's what the doctors told me, 'Don't try to do anything extra and rush back, just follow the script and the plan and you'll be exactly where you wanna be and even better than before.'

With a devastating defense and the imminent return of one of the top RBs in the league, the Browns just need solid play from Watson to become a legitimate playoff contender, so they're really hoping that "even better than before" bit comes true.

The team is on the hook for a *fully* guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, though they’ve already restructured it so that it's next year's problem. One day, the Watson bill will come due, but for now, they desperately need to capitalize on their Super Bowl window.

Can Deshaun Watson Rediscover His Pro Bowl Form in 2024?

Browns fans hoping successful surgery and new weapons rejuvenate Watson

After reporting for the Browns' offseason training program, Watson expressed both optimism and patience:

Everything is full motion. Everything is fluid and motion is really good. The velocity and the strength is really good. It can be sooner than later, it can be later than sooner. This is an injury that, for spring, you want to be a little bit more conservative. This summer you get ready for training camp. That's going to be a time where we can pick that up.

That’s good news for the Dawg Pound, who desperately want Watson to be healthy for summer workouts. With Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and David Njoku all in the fold, there’s an abundance of talent for the beleaguered QB to utilize. That quartet currently represents the only foursome of 2024 teammates to have gone for 640+ receiving yards apiece last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deshaun Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, but in the three years since, he has played in just 12 games while throwing for a combined total (2,217) that is less than half of his 2020 mark.

The more time he spends getting on the same page with his wide array of weapons before the season during OTAs and training camp, the better off the team will be come fall.

Browns 2024 Passing Weapons Player Receptions Yards TD Amari Cooper 72 1,250 5 David Njoku 81 882 6 Elijah Moore 59 640 2 Jerry Jeudy (DEN) 54 758 2

It’s weird to hope that your quarterback was really injured, but that’s where Browns fans find themselves. If Watson’s to be believed, he actually could have suffered the injury earlier than previously reported:

From the Tennessee game I was dealing with a shoulder injury. No one knows when it actually happened or when that bone actually came apart. I knew for sure in Baltimore though because I heard some clicking sounds and that’s one of the indicators that something is wrong with that joint.

Watson led the league in passing in 2020, but after requesting a trade and being slapped with a litany of legal issues, he was ruled out for every game of the 2021 season without ever being placed on any reserve or suspension list.

After a massive trade during the 2022 offseason freed him from what had become a toxic situation in Houston, he landed in Cleveland. However, he had to serve an 11-game suspension to start the 2022 campaign (and pay a $5 million fine), and when he returned for the final six games, the rust was all too clear.

2023 seemed like it would be the year of Watson's rejuvenation, but nagging injuries kept him from playing up to his previous level. Supposedly, his doctor was amazed at how many games he played despite the damage he'd done to his shoulder, suggesting he was injured for an even larger portion of last season than previously thought:

That’s one thing that Dr. ElAttrache was super, super surprised, especially when I first got to him in November, is how did I play in the Baltimore game? Really the Cardinals game too, but especially the Baltimore game, he was amazed by that. But so if I can play through that right now, the glenoid is healed and it’s just building that endurance and the management of just throwing footballs constantly and not getting it tired. So I think that part is good as far as being patient.

One thing Browns fans are short on is patience after decades of futility. And with the Browns continually restructuring Watson’s contract into the future, there’s no time to waste. To further boost their chances of taking advantage of this window, the Browns need to be shrewd on draft day and scour the trade market for value.

If Cleveland can’t win big in the next couple of years, that albatross of a contract will eventually sink them back into the dark ages of Browns history.

