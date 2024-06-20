Highlights Cleveland Browns bolster wide receiver group with stars like Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy.

A healthy Deshaun Watson is expected to lead a dynamic offense for the Browns.

Elijah Moore adds explosive playmaking ability to the Browns' receiving corps.

The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in March 2022 and immediately gave him a massive contract extension.

Things haven't worked out that well since then, as the quarterback has only started 12 games over two years thanks to suspension and injuries. Watson is expected to be healthy this year, though, and the receivers he's throwing to are excited.

According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Elijah Moore, the team's WR2 in 2023 and a New York Jets second-round pick from 2021, recently remarked:

I just feel like it's going to be a lot more explosive.

Watson started six of the team's first nine games of the 2023 season, leading the Browns to a 5-1 record in those outings. However, he broke a bone in his shoulder during a Week 9 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

Despite this injury, the Browns still made the playoffs, thanks to strong play from Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco that had some whacky Browns fans calling for a Flacco coup under center.

Related Browns' Pro Bowler Becomes Latest Star WR To Holdout During Mandatory Minicamps Amari Cooper is about to play the last season of a five-year deal he signed in 2020 and the star wideout is looking for an extension.

Browns Have a Dynamic Group of Wide Receivers

A healthy Browns offense will be hard to stop

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns' best receiver is Amari Cooper, a true number one. The team acquired him in 2022, and he has rewarded them with two 1,000-yard seasons, 14 touchdown receptions, and a 2023 Pro Bowl nod. Cooper is currently seeking a new contract from the team, however, and is holding out of mandatory minicamp.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While he is entering his 10th season, Amari Cooper has shown no signs of slowing down. He averaged 17.4 yards per catch last season, the best mark of his career.

Cleveland made another move to improve their receiver room in 2024 by trading for former Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.

Due in part to trade rumors right up until the deadline, the 25-year-old had a bit of a down season by his standards in 2023, but should bounce back nicely catching passes from Watson. He's shown he can do it, as in 2022, he set career highs with 67 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdown catches despite QB Russell Wilson having a career-worst year.

Elijah Moore was a 2023 trade addition, and he plays out of the slot for the Browns. A talented player who has dealt with injuries, he played in all 17 games last year, catching a career-high 59 balls for 640 yards. Moore is an explosive player who can also be used on screens and end-arounds.

Browns WR's 2023 Season Statistics Player Receptions Yards TDs Amari Cooper 72 1,250 5 Jerry Jeudy (DEN) 54 758 2 Elijah Moore 59 640 2 Cedric Tillman 21 224 0 David Bell 14 167 3

Rounding out the Browns receiving corps are two third-round picks, David Bell (2022) and Cedric Tillman (2023). Bell scored three touchdowns for Cleveland last season and Coach Kevin Stefanski has raved about how Tillman has looked in mini-camp this year.

Source: Daniel Oyefusi

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.