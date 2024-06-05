Highlights Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry led the Browns to their most successful stretch since the late 80s, with a 37-30 record since 2020.

Despite injuries and using 5 different QBs, the duo managed to lead an impressive 11-win season in 2023.

Browns' ownership extended contracts for Stefanski and Berry, expressing faith in their leadership for future success.

2002. That was the last time that the Cleveland Browns had made the playoffs when the organization hired head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry in 2020. Between 2003 and 2019, every Cleveland team finished with a losing record except for the 2007 squad that went 10-6.

Well, that 2020 season not only ended with a playoff berth but a postseason victory over their archnemesis, the Pittsburgh Steelers. 2023's 11-6 season earned a trip to the postseason too. That pushed the Browns to 37-30 since 2020, the franchise's most successful four-year stretch since the late 80s.

Cleveland has accomplished enough winning that they proudly announced contract extensions for Stefanski and Berry on Wednesday morning. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam heaped praise on the newly-extended pair while announcing the extension:

Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise.

As the Browns seek their first Super Bowl, Stefanski and Berry will be leading the charge for the foreseeable future.

The Browns Overcame a Ton of Injuries to Succeed in 2023

Stefanski and Berry navigated daunting obstacles

Stefanski's second Coach of the Year award didn't come easy in 2023. Star running back Nick Chubb had his season ended during Week 2. The Browns used five quarterbacks yet managed to win 11 games. It was an impressive display of roster management and optimization from Stefanski and Berry.

It's a major reason why the owners wanted the duo in Cleveland for even longer:

Despite facing multiple player injuries and using five different starting quarterbacks, Andrew and his staff built a roster that adapted well, while Kevin and his staff led the team to its second playoff appearance in four years, earning Coach of the Year honors for the second time in that period. They are two of the brightest people we know, and selfless people who only care about what is best for the Cleveland Browns. We are thrilled that Kevin and Andrew will remain with the team for the future.

Most people tend to believe that Cleveland is in good hands thanks to Stefanski and Berry. Considering what preceded their tenure, the Browns hope this never ends.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kevin Stefanski is the second coach in Browns history to have multiple 11-win seasons, joining Hall of Famer Paul Brown. The 1986 Cleveland Browns are the only iteration to win more than 11 games in a year.

Maybe if the team is healthier in 2024, the city will experience something that they haven't before. A parade featuring the Lombardi Trophy. Ownership has faith that Stefanski and Berry can accomplish that mission.

