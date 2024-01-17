Highlights Browns reportedly fire offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, upsetting some players.

Van Pelt had to coach five quarterbacks in 2023 due to injuries, and the team finished 9-2 in games started by Watson or Flacco.

Running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney were also fired despite helping players have career seasons.

Despite losing franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 10, the Cleveland Browns went 11-6 and had a strong 2023 season that ended with a playoff loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. That wasn't enough to save offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's job.

Sources told CBS' Josina Anderson on Wednesday that Van Pelt had been relieved of his duties.

Van Pelt joined the Browns along with head coach Kevin Stefanksi in January 2020. In addition to his role as offensive coordinator, he also served as the quarterbacks coach. Van Pelt had previously worked as the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Anderson also reported that running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney were also handed their walking papers.

Browns dealt with numerous injuries to key offensive players

Cleveland running backs and tight ends coaches were also let go

In addition to losing Watson, the Browns also lost star running back Nick Chubb in Week 2 of the season. After the Watson injury, Cleveland started a motley crew including former XFLer P.J. Walker, rookie fifth-rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson, journeyman Jeff Driskel, and 39-year-old Joe Flacco.

While head coach Kevin Stefanksi called the plays, Van Pelt had to coach the offense and get each of the five quarterbacks ready to start NFL games. For the season, the Browns' quarterbacks completed passes for 4,011 yards and 24 touchdowns but struggled mightily with efficiency and mistakes. The team was still 9-2 in regular season games started by Watson or Flacco.

Browns QBs in 2023 Category Browns NFL Rank Yards/Game 217.2 19th Completion % 56.9 Last Yards/Attempt 6.4 28th TD 24 T-16th INT 23 Last Passer Rating 73.7 31st

After losing Chubb, Mitchell, who's bushy white beard has made him a cult hero in Northeast Ohio, helped second-year running back Jerome Ford have a career year. Ford rushed for 813 yards, caught 44 balls for 319 yards, and scored nine touchdowns.

McCartney was also told to walk the plank despite helping David Njoku have his best season in the NFL. The uber-athletic tight end caught 81 balls for 882 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.