Cleveland Browns star running back, Nick Chubb, still appears to have some uncertainty about his availability heading into the 2024 NFL season. The Browns are now turning towards the rest of their running back room as they have to prepare for the possibility that Chubb won't be available to start the season.

General manager Andrew Berry recently spoke about the team's desire to have strong depth at the position amid Chubb's uncertainty:

Obviously, Nick is one in a million and maybe one in a billion and so we're not going to get the consistent, explosive runs that you get with the best back in football. But we also do firmly believe that the run game is predominantly predicated on strength of the offensive line and then the actual scheme. Obviously, when you have a difference-maker like Nick and someone who can create at the level that he can, he can truly elevate that area of the game. But we did have to learn to run without him and were able to do it effectively enough. But obviously Nick is a difference-maker.

Luckily for the Browns, they're in good shape as they have depth behind Chubb. It's not easy to replace a 1,500-yard running back, but their current backups have some recent success in the NFL. Now, it's time to prepare for that depth to receive the bulk of the playing time to kick off the season.

Looking at the Browns RB Depth

Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman provide quality depth to the Browns' running back room

Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman provide quality depth at the running back position behind Chubb. While they may not have the vision of break-away speed that Chubb has, they each provide something different to the running back room that can deploy a quality run game for Cleveland.

Comparing Browns Backup RBs in 2023 Player Rushing Yards Total TDs YPC Jerome Ford - CLE 813 9 4.0 D'Onta Foreman - CHI 425 5 3.9

Ford is an elusive running back who can catch out of the backfield, while Foreman gives the Browns a downhill bruiser who can get those tough yards. Considering Chubb is likely to become the RB1 once he's healthy, Ford and Foreman would be good enough to carry the load for the best few weeks of the season.

With the addition of Jerry Jeudy to the wide receiver corps, there's a chance this Browns offense will want to throw the ball more anyway throughout the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jerome Ford finished second among running backs in receiving touchdowns, behind only Christian McCaffrey in 2023.

With a strong offensive line and scheme, the Browns can get creative with their run game by having thunder and lightning in the backfield. It should be expected that both players will likely still have a role in the run game, even when Chubb returns to the field.

