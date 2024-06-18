Highlights Deshaun Watson's shoulder recovery is ahead of schedule, which has excited the Browns GM.

Nick Chubb is expected to return in the 2024 season after contract adjustments and a major injury.

The Browns are optimistic that Watson will return to peak performance in the upcoming season.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry took some time to update the press on Deshaun Watson's recovery from his shoulder injury recently.

Watson initially picked up the injury in Week 10 of the 2023 season, when he began complaining of discomfort in his right shoulder.

Upon medical checkup, he was diagnosed with a displaced fracture to the glenoid of his right shoulder. The surgery that followed saw him ruled out for the remainder of the season. The 28-year-old was feared to take a longer time before returning to action. However, Berry has given a reassuring update on Watson's recovery, describing his return as “ahead of schedule” (via NFL.com):

First and foremost, Deshaun has really worked his tail off during the rehabilitation process over the last several months. He's really actually ahead of schedule. He's really chomping at the bit to take the governor off so to speak, but really he's had a really nice spring. He's thrown the ball well. Did a really nice job during our 7-on-7 and team periods during this veteran minicamp. So, we're excited as he gets into training camp and gets the pads on. He's making excellent progress. Honestly, if you didn't know he got hurt last year, you really wouldn't be able to tell the difference. We're very excited once camp starts.

The Browns' general manager also gave updates on Nick Chubb, who was knocked out of the 2023 season following a devastating knee injury in Week 2.

Watson Must Pay Dividends in 2024

Browns paid a high price for a former Pro Bowler, but he has underperformed in Cleveland

The Browns, however, were quick to readjust the star RB's contract to keep him for the 2024 season:

One of the moments that we're all most looking forward to is the first time he runs out of that home tunnel for his debut of the 2024 season. So we're really excited to have him back and can't wait to get going with him.

Berry, however, refused to give concrete insight into Amari Cooper's contract. He only described Cooper as 'a big part of the team'.

Since the $230 million contract handed to Watson by the Browns in 2022, there has been much to be desired about his performance. In the 2020 season, Watson delivered 33 touchdowns for the Houston Texans, with a total of 4,823 passing yards, which led the NFL. However, he only managed about a fourth of that in each of his first two seasons for the Browns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deshaun Watson never averaged fewer than 240 yards per game, less than a 5.1 TD rate, less than a 46 percent success rate, under 7.8 yards per attempt, or under 98.0 passer rating while with the Texans. He has gone below all of those marks in both seasons with the Browns.

Despite the dip in form, his quality is not to be questioned. His coach, fans, and everyone at the Browns believe his five-year contract will eventually pay off—but if it doesn't start paying dividends in 2024, the whole lot of them might have to rethink their investment in Deshaun Watson.

