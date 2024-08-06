Highlights The Cleveland Browns have been listed as one of the two most-likely trade destinations for Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk's skills are what the Browns have been seeking in their wide receivers all offseason, and would round out their receiving corps.

Another veteran receiver's presence in Cleveland would probably be limited to 2024 if Aiyuk was added to the fold.

The San Francisco 49ers insisted they were not going to trade wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this offseason. Aiyuk has been adamant he was not taking the field for the Super Bowl 59 favorites until he received a payday that would place him among the top-five highest paid receivers in the league.

Neither side was budging in their standoff. Now, on the eve of the preseason, San Francisco has reportedly blinked first.

With Aiyuk potentially being dealt to the Cleveland Browns or New England Patriots at a moment's notice—unless another franchise, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, suddenly vaults their way to the top of the podium—GIVEMESPORT is taking a look at how the 26-year-old wideout would propel Cleveland's offense to new heights.

We've covered Aiyuk's fit in Foxborough; here, we dive in to how his skills can aid the Browns in the rough and rowdy AFC North.

Related How Brandon Aiyuk Fits With the New England Patriots The San Francisco 49ers have a trade proposal set up with the New England Patriots for All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk Would Give Cleveland A Truly Dynamic WR Corps For 2024

Browns wouldn't be as dependent upon two young castoffs

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

As currently constructed, Deshaun Watson's weapons cache is a solid yet unspectacular group. Cleveland knows what they have in Amari Cooper and David Njoku, but are fairly unsure of everyone else on that side of the ball. Even superstar running back Nick Chubb, coming off his second brutal knee injury, can't be counted upon in typical fashion.

When Watson was dominating the NFL with the Houston Texans, he relied upon two major outside weapons: DeAndre Hopkins and the oft-injured Will Fuller IV.

Cooper and Aiyuk are some of the more consistently available receivers in football—five missed games combined since 2021—and are adept at stretching the field. While reports have stated that the 49ers would likely acquire Cooper if a deal was done between the two teams, there's still the possibility that Cooper and Aiyuk end up playing together in Cleveland.

As the Browns prepare to transition into a more pass-heavy attack, the duo's strengths align with what Watson excelled at in Houston and what Cleveland is counting on him to provide moving forward.

No Slants in Sight: Brandon Aiyuk & Amari Cooper (2023) Player ADOT League Rank Yards/Rec. League Rank Brandon Aiyuk 13.8 4th 17.9 2nd Amari Cooper 14.3 1st 17.4 3rd

Jerry Jeudy, who joined the Browns earlier this offseason via his own trade, offers the same possibilities. In 2023, he ranked 30th in yards per reception (14.0) and 31st in Average Depth of Target (12.7). They gave him more than $19 million per season—despite his underwhelming showings with the Denver Broncos—because of his upside. In Aiyuk, they'd have a much more guaranteed product to pair with Cooper for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk's presence would also remove some of the pressure on Jeudy and Cedric Tillman to immediately succeed. For Cleveland's long-term benefit, those less-proven options get to fill smaller niche roles and learn from another established stud in the present and develop into larger contributors going forward.

Elijah Moore, another trade acquisition, is in the last year of his rookie deal and possesses a different skill set than the other men in the receiver room.

While most teams would value that uniqueness, the Browns appear to have the hots for one specific archetype, meaning he could be on the block once again or relegated to a reserve gadget player if Aiyuk does indeed come to Northeast Ohio.

Amari Cooper's Future In Cleveland Gets Cloudier

This town might not be big enough for the two of them

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

While the thought of Aiyuk on one side of the formation and Cooper on the other is enough to make the Dawg Pound salivate like their namesake at the sight of a steak, the addition of the 49ers' Second-Team All-Pro could spell the end of Cooper's tenure in Cleveland.

The 10-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowl receiver was seeking a fat check of his own ahead of the 2024 campaign, and the team acquiesced prior to training camp with a restructured deal that gives him an additional $20 million in guarantees.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In terms of receiving yards, Amari Cooper's two seasons in Cleveland both rank top-six in Browns history. His 1,250 yards in 2023 sit behind only Josh Gordon's 2013 season (1,646) and Braylon Edwards' 2007 campaign (1,259).

However, because Cleveland is a projected $83 million above the 2025 salary cap, there's almost no way Cooper and Aiyuk will remain on the roster together long-term.

Nobody would fault the Browns for keeping a receiver entering his prime over one who, at best, is in the back half of his own respective golden age. However, they believe they're in a Super Bowl-contending window right now, and they won't get there in 2024 if they have to choose between the two wideouts, which makes an Aiyuk trade a "one step forward, one step back" type of move at the end of the day.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.