The Cleveland Browns have invested big money in their offense once again.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Browns handed recently acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy a three-year, $58 million contract that included $41 million in guarantees. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the deal.

The Denver Broncos agreed to trade Jeudy to Cleveland on March 9, receiving fifth-round and sixth-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft in exchange for the former first-round pick. The trade became official when the new league year began on March 13.

Jerry Jeudy may not be worth this amount of money

Jeudy is hoping to experience a production bump post-trade like A.J. Brown

With this contract, Jeudy now finds himself among the top 20 receivers in average annual value (AAV) and tied for the fifth-highest amount in fully guaranteed money, alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Deebo Samuel. He is younger than each of those players, as well as A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore, whose contract guarantees rival his own.

Both Moore and Brown were already established as No. 1 receivers when inking their respective deals, but took their game to another level once being traded.

After experiencing a downswing during his last season in a Carolina Panthers uniform, Moore set new career highs across the board in his first year with the Chicago Bears.

Brown, meanwhile, was a single touchdown catch away from doing the same in his Philadelphia Eagles debut campaign.

Receiver Comparison: D.J. Moore, A.J. Brown & Jerry Jeudy Two Years Pre-Extension D.J. Moore (2020-21) A.J. Brown (2020-21) Jerry Jeudy (2022-23) Games 32 27 31 Receptions 159 113 121 Receiving Yards 2,350 1,944 1,730 Touchdowns 8 16 8 Two Years Post-Extension D.J. Moore (2022-23) A.J. Brown (2022-23) Jerry Jeudy (2024-25) Games 34 34 TBD Receptions 159 194 TBD Receiving Yards 2,252 2,952 TBD Touchdown Catches 15 18 TBD Guaranteed Money $41,610,000 $40,000,000 $41,000,000

The possibility of Jeudy following in their footsteps exists, but could be hampered by the circumstances of his new destination. The Browns have typically employed a run-first offense in Kevin Stefanski's tenure, and quarterback DeShaun Watson has not lived up to his billing since arriving via trade. Additionally, Cleveland still has last year's No. 1 receiver, Amari Cooper, in the fold.

Despite all three of those things, and Jeudy's overall lack of production thus far compared to receivers in his same tax bracket, Browns general manager Andrew Berry paid him as a top-flight receiver anyway.

Whatever plans they have in store for him indicate increased usage and better statistical output, potentially to the detriment of Cooper. If they don't get it, this contract will look atrocious in very short order. But if they do, it may look like a value signing in the rapidly rising receiver market.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.