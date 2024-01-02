Highlights Joe Flacco's career revival has been entertaining, leading the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2020.

Flacco's playing style has given the Browns an offensive identity, despite his high turnover rate.

Flacco's pedigree and fresh health compared to other QBs his age make his run with the Browns likely to last into the postseason.

The NFL has the uncanny ability to surprise even the most knowledgeable fans. No matter the season, there will always be a couple of storylines that no one, not even the players themselves, saw coming.

This year, it’s hard to think of a more shocking development than the resurgence of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback, Joe Flacco. In the span of a month, Flacco has gone from unemployed to a Cleveland sports folk hero after leading the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2020.

No one can deny Flacco’s career revival has been entertaining to watch, but the question now turns to the sustainability of his current rate of play.

An unlikely hero

Flacco's play has helped save the Browns' season

Photo from Ken Blaze USA Today

Before analyzing whether Flacco can continue playing at this level, it’s important to establish how well he has played. The Browns are 4-1 in his five starts, and Flacco has thrown for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

These numbers aren’t staggering to the naked eye, but for a 38-year-old who wasn’t on a roster for the first two thirds of the season, it’s incredibly impressive. Early in the year, the Browns were carried by their defense. Disappointing play from Deshaun Watson before he was injured, followed by subpar performances from his backups, led to an unstable offense.

2023 Passing yards per game leaders Player YPG Joe Flacco (CLE) 323.2 Kirk Cousins (MIN) 291.4 Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) 278.2 C.J. Stroud (HOU) 274.6 Brock Purdy (SF) 267.5

Perhaps a healthy Nick Chubb would have been enough to cushion the loss of Watson, but having suffered a season-ending injury of his own early in the year, the offense was left without an identity.

It’s hard to believe even the Browns knew what they were getting when they signed Flacco. The team was desperate, and having tried to go with P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson Robinson, it was evident they needed to look elsewhere.

Flacco seemed to be worth a flier. He was a veteran with more experience than most starting quarterbacks in the league. However, Flacco has proven to be so much more than just a spot starter: he’s been the team’s spark plug.

A certified playmaker

Flacco's aggressiveness has led to a more explosive Cleveland offense

Flacco’s playing style has provided the Browns with an offensive identity, something they had been lacking for the entire year. He still has a cannon for an arm that allows him to make throws to all areas of the field. A more surprising development has been Flacco’s playmaking.

Even at his athletic peak, it would be hard to call Flacco anything more than an average athlete at the quarterback position. Never an elite scrambler or rushing threat, he mostly stayed in the confines of the pocket.

It may confound all logic to see a man only weeks away from his 39th birthday suddenly making plays outside of structure, but that’s exactly what Flacco is doing. While he doesn’t look particularly graceful doing it, Flacco does just enough to elude defenders and make throws on the run.

The old-school gunslinger has become a dying breed in the NFL. This version of Flacco may be the closest thing the league has to one. He pushes the ball downfield without caution in a way that is reminiscent of a Madden player.

This style isn’t without its drawbacks. Flacco’s eight interceptions in five games aren’t ideal ball security, but turnovers appear to be a necessary evil of Flacco’s playing style. Unlike Watson and Walker, whose approaches seemed to vary by the week, Flacco’s game is premeditated; there is a method to the madness.

Flacco’s greatest strength is his arm, and he would be foolish not to use it. The checkdown-heavy style that is typically preferred of backup quarterbacks just wouldn’t work with a player like Flacco. Adopting a game manager approach would stop Flacco from using his single greatest gift.

Additionally, the Browns' offense doesn’t have the surrounding talent to elevate a quarterback. Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and David Njoku are a perfectly acceptable group of pass catchers, but without the presence of Chubb or an elite run game, this doesn’t feel like the type of offense that can thrive without help from the quarterback.

The 2023 season may very well go down as the year of the backup. It’s hard enough to find a starter that can play at a high level, let alone a backup. Finding a serviceable quarterback to fill in can make or break a playoff hopeful. In the case of the Browns, Flacco has been everything they could’ve hoped for and more.

Staying power

Flacco's pedigree and playing style make his run more likely to last

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike other backup quarterbacks that have received media attention this year, such as Josh Dobbs, Tommy DeVito, and Jake Browning, Flacco has a pedigree in this league. Knowing he has many of the requisite skills to be an NFL quarterback, continuing this level of play feels plausible.

One concern right now is health. It’s scientifically proven that the older a player is, the more susceptible they become to injury. This includes serious injuries with long-term implications as well as nagging ones. With how much Flacco has relied on his playmaking, a minor injury like an ankle sprain could be more costly than people think.

Not many quarterbacks pushing 40 can survive the wear and tear of a 17-game season. Fortunately for Cleveland, Flacco doesn’t have to. He’s only played in five games, making him one of the freshest quarterbacks in the league.

The other worry is the viability of Flacco’s boom-or-bust playing style. When he’s been on, he’s been electric, but it’s also led to some killer turnovers. There is certainly a possibility that Flacco will throw some costly interceptions in the postseason, but as mentioned before, that is part of how he plays.

Joe Flacco NFL Ranks Past 5 Games Stat Flacco Rank Yards/Game 323.2 1st Yards/Attempt 7.9 T-9th Completion % 60.3 33rd TD 13 1st INT 8 1st Wins 4 T-1st Passer Rating 90.2 16th

Cleveland has a strong enough defense that they can overcome a couple of bad plays. The preponderance of splash plays from the Flacco-led offense has also helped to offset the turnovers in recent weeks. The Browns' 4-1 record with Flacco as the starter, despite his high turnover rate, is a testament to the effectiveness of his playing style.

There is nothing NFL fans enjoy more than a good story. Right now, it’s hard to think of one better than Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns. A thought-to-be washed-up player leading a playoff surge is easy to get behind. In the twilight of his career, Flacco has become the lightning rod for an intriguing playoff team.

There are pieces of this run that might be difficult to replicate, but there is enough substance to Flacco and this Browns team that this can be more than just a five-game flash.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.