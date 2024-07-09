Highlights Bernie Kosar was diagnosed with liver failure and Parkinson's disease.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback focuses on health and positive thinking.

Kosar remains involved with the Browns franchise as an adviser and podcast host.

Bernie Kosar, a Pro Bowl player for the Cleveland Browns in the 1980s, is focusing on his health after being diagnosed with liver failure and Parkinson's disease. The former quarterback discussed his situation in a recent interview with Cleveland Magazine, telling Dennis Manoloff and Dillon Stewart:

My body gave out on me. I really felt like I wasn’t going to make it home from the Jets game. I sucked it up, though, and continued to avoid the doctors until the new year. Then I went into the hospital and got a massive blood transfusion. It was like: ‘How are you alive? How are you moving? Because your hemoglobin levels are so low.’

Kosar, who was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, engineered his way to the Browns in 1985 by graduating from the University of Miami early and entering the league's supplemental draft. He would appear as the team's starting quarterback from his rookie season through 1993. He retired in 1995 after stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.

Kosar Says He is Not Giving Up

The quarterback believes in the power of positive thinking

Kosar was a member of some of the best teams in Browns' history. During his tenure, the franchise regularly made the playoffs, and he finished 3-4 in the seven postseason games he started for the team. Kosar's best year came in 1987, when he made the Pro Bowl after throwing 22 touchdown passes against nine interceptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite all of the good times that Bernie Kosar brought to the Cleveland faithful, he was a helpless passenger during two of the team's most heartbreaking playoff losses, with John Elway's "The Drive" in 1986 and Earnest Byner's "The Fumble" in 1987.

The former quarterback has stayed close to the franchise since his retirement in 1996. He hosts a podcast with fellow 1980s Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon and has been an adviser to the team since 2009. Kosar is also a regular fixture at Browns games, where he is always well-received by fans.

While Kosar's medical problems are serious, the former NFL star says he is not giving up hope. He further told Cleveland Magazine:

I strongly believe in the power of positive thinking. For me, it’s not just a slogan. I believe that positive energy can be manifested in our brains, and I love to live in the space of positivity. I want to think about things that are helpful. It sounds like I’m getting on a soap box here, but I visualize good health.

Whatever comes next for Kosar, he can certainly count on the support of the Dawg Pound.

