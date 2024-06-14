Highlights Bernie Kosar was removed from Browns game broadcasts due to a gambling issue involving a $19,000 bet.

Kosar is seeking $850,000 from BIGPLAY and their CEO, Kendall Myles, for contract breaches.

Despite recent controversies, Bernie Kosar remains active in Cleveland, participating in charity events and supporting the team.

Bernie Kosar is a beloved figure in Cleveland Browns history.

He was the starting quarterback for all three of the franchise's AFC Championship Game appearances. So, it was a shock that the Browns had to remove Kosar from game broadcasts.

The reasoning was a $19,000 bet on Cleveland to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL does not allow employees to gamble on games, a rule that Kosar was subject to. As a result, he's seeking $850,000 from BIGPLAY and their CEO, Kendall Myles.

However, according to Kosar, Myles said that he had to place the bet as a part of his BIGPLAY contract. AP News also reported that Kosar is accusing BIGPLAY of breaching its contract and Myles of verbally assaulting him. The former QB also claims that a $200,000 contract with the Browns was terminated because of his relationship with BIGPLAY.

Bernie Kosar Has Remained Active in Cleveland After Retiring

The franchise legend still has love for the team

His Super Bowl ring may have come with Dallas, and he may have gotten fired by Cleveland, but Kosar is still promoting the Browns in his downtime. Recently, he was at David Njoku's charity softball game having the time of his life. He spoke about the team, posed for plenty of pictures, and heaped high praise on Njoku.

Kosar also teamed up with the Cleveland Guardians to raise money for cancer research. He was present for the retirement of longtime Cleveland sports anchor Jim Donovan as well.

The relationship between Kosar and the city won't take a hit because of what happened last season. That's a good thing, especially considering his claims that he was forced to make the bet by his employer, as he's one of the franchise's greatest quarterbacks. During the team's most successful period of the Super Bowl era, Kosar was at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bernie Kosar is top five in Browns history in wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, and pass attempts.

Life can be messy, and this is one of those situations. Fortunately for Cleveland, there's no love lost between Kosar and the Browns. As for BIGPLAY, they might need some good lawyers.

Source: AP News

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.