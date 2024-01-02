Highlights The Cleveland Browns overcame a long list of injuries to clinch a playoff berth.

Myles Garrett has been pivotal to the team's success, despite not having jaw-dropping stats.

Advanced stats show Garrett's true dominance and the challenges he faces as a defensive player.

The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff berth in Week 17, taking down the New York Jets by a score of 37-20. This wouldn’t have been viewed as a noteworthy occurrence at the start of the season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was set to play his first full season since 2020, and the team featured a slew of seasoned vets. The Browns appeared to be more than capable of making a postseason push.

However, that was before the team endured a brutal stretch of injuries. The extensive list of IR stints covers all three phases of football and includes Watson and All-Pro running back Nick Chubb. This misfortune would have been enough to derail most teams’ postseason aspirations.

Yet, the Browns have managed to overcome it all. Jerome Ford and Joe Flacco may make up the list of unlikely heroes, but the man who has been most pivotal in this run should come as no surprise: Myles Garrett.

Myles Garrett is the focal point of Browns' dominant defense

Cleveland EDGE rusher has put up another DPOY-caliber campaign

Myles Garrett has long been the face of Cleveland Browns football. Ever since stepping on the field in 2017, he’s made his presence felt. Once again, Garrett entered the 2023 season as one of the betting favorites for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Despite everything that Garrett has accomplished in his career, the top honor for a defensive player has eluded him so far.

This year, he has the strongest case of his career. For a team that has been battered by injury, the Browns have been extremely reliant on their defense to keep them in games. The unit as a collective has been stellar, but it’s no secret who the catalyst is. Garrett’s presence has a gravitational effect that opens up opportunities for the rest of the group.

The extra attention Garrett garners in the form of double teams and shifts in pass protection allows others to make plays. This is especially important for a defensive scheme like Cleveland’s, which features little pre-snap deception.

The MVP award has essentially become exclusive to quarterbacks, but in a season that has featured injuries and subpar play from that position, it’s hard to find many players that epitomize value as well as Garrett. The ultimate question in Garrett’s DPOY campaign is, can he win the award without having the stats in his favor?

First and foremost, Garrett’s statistical output is among the best in the league for defensive players. With that said, it doesn’t stack up well against other candidates such as T.J. Watt and Danielle Hunter. Further, Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby have similar sack totals.

2023 Sack Leaders Player Sacks T.J. Watt 17.0 Trey Hendrickson 17.0 Josh Allen 16.5 Khalil Mack 16.0 Danielle Hunter 15.5 Myles Garrett 14.0 Maxx Crosby 13.5 Justin Madubuike 13.0 Micah Parsons 13.0

Unfortunately, yearly awards are statistically driven. The vast majority of voters aren’t going to watch every one of each candidate’s reps. No one will deny that Garrett’s 14 sacks in 16 games is impressive, but it doesn’t quite scream DPOY.

Garrett has been dominant through the lens of advanced stats

More nuanced metrics show that Garrett has done more with tougher matchups

In order to understand Garrett’s true dominance, fans have to dig deeper. Advanced stats, while imperfect, do a better job of capturing Garrett’s performance. According to ESPN, through the first 16 weeks, Garrett was double-teamed on 30% of passing downs, which is second only to Parsons. For reference, Watt is double-teamed on only 14% of such plays.

Even with this extra attention, Garrett and Parsons are the top two in pass-rush win rate. What this means is, Garrett and Parsons are winning more of their reps despite dealing with more difficult matchups.

The big difference between Garrett and Parsons is the strength of their respective offenses. The Browns’ defense doesn’t have the same margin for error the Cowboys do. Playing in more tight games, the Browns have dealt with more unpredictability from opposing offenses. Garrett has had to account for both his run defense and pass-rushing assignments for most of the season.

In short, there is no defensive player who has been asked to do as much as Garrett. From how opposing offenses gameplan for him to having to work around what’s been an inconsistent offense for most of the year, it’s been far from smooth sailing for him. Still, he’s found a way to make a major impact in almost every game.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz deserves a lot of credit for what he has done with this defense. The Browns have persevered through injuries and turmoil that would have broken most to reach the postseason. Kevin Stefanski should be lauded as well for keeping his team together. But the most praiseworthy of all is Garrett.

A Defensive Player of the Year resume

Garrett's impressive 2023 campaign gives him a strong claim

The Cleveland defense isn’t smoke and mirrors or full of exotic blitzes. Instead, it is an aggressive, physical group. Without a player like Garrett, the unit would be a shell of itself. While quantifying Garrett’s value is difficult, it is clear that his impact on this team goes well beyond that of the typical defensive stud.

Right now, Garrett sits as a slight betting favorite for DPOY in most sports books, followed by Parsons and Watt. The fact that Garrett is three sacks behind Watt for the league lead shows how understanding voters seem to be about the extenuating circumstances behind this Browns' season.

NFL DPOY Odds Player Odds Myles Garrett (CLE) -200 Micah Parsons (DAL) +300 T.J. Watt (PIT) +400

*Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

In a day and age where advanced analytics and film study have become more accessible, the assessment of defensive players has taken strides in the right direction.

Myles Garrett NFL Ranks Stat Garrett NFL Rank Sacks 14.0 6th Tackles For Loss 17 T-5th QB Knockdowns 14 T-6th PFF Defense Grade 93.6 1st Penalties Drawn 11 1st Pass Rush Win Rate 27.5% 1st

It’s no longer about reducing a player’s entire season to how many times he hit the opposing team’s quarterback before he can get rid of the ball. Now, fans have access to numbers that help contextualize a player's season, giving a further explanation for why one’s numbers look the way they do.

However, just because box score stats aren’t everything doesn’t mean they aren’t anything. Sack numbers remain a critical part of a player’s resume, and so do additional stats, such as tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

Garrett’s DPOY candidacy will challenge the long-held model for the award. He has a strong case, but only time will tell if it is strong enough.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.