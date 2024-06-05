Highlights Nick Chubb remains positive and appreciative despite injury setbacks and contract restructure.

The rehab process has been slow, but Chubb is still hopeful for his return this season.

ACL injuries aren't as daunting as before, but multiple injuries may affect Chubb's prognosis for return.

After suffering his second devastating knee injury of his career, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb still feels grateful:

"It's a blessing to play this game. You can't take it for granted because in one play, it can all be taken away. I'm just blessed to have so much support around Cleveland, the fans, my friends, family, just to keep me uplifted and keep me going."

The most popular player in the locker room and with fans faces a difficult, albeit familiar, road to recovery. His return date remains up in the air, but thanks to his legendary work ethic, there's optimism for opening week against the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s everything you need to know about Chubb and the Browns' running back situation for 2024.

Remarkably, the Browns were able to overcome the injury to their best offensive player, riding some Joe Flacco magic en route to a Wild Card berth, but they'll definitely want a healthy Chubb back on the field in 2024.

Chubb Maintains Positive Mindset

Browns’ star keeping the faith for a strong return in 2024

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Many people might dip into the well of self-pity or anger following such brutal injury luck. However, Chubb remains appreciative even with a contract restructure that reflected the uncertainty of his return. As he pointed out, the Browns could have just cut him outright:

"Definitely a blessing. They could have just cut me dry and left me hanging, right, but they did a great job. I want to be here in Cleveland -- they know that -- so we came to a great point."

The restructure lowered his cap hit to just over $6 million but offered him the opportunity to earn it back in incentives. The Browns also signed Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman to bolster their depth in Chubb’s absence.

Apparently, the rehab has been slower going this time, as Chubb told the media:

"I was down in September. I mean, I didn't start moving really well until kinda lately. So now, it's feeling good to be able to move around."

Despite, the long layoff, he’s still encouraged by the progress:

"I like where I'm at. I'm where I need to be, I would say that. The biggest thing for me is getting better every day." "I'm not looking too far ahead. I'm just taking it day by day. It's Wednesday. I had to get better today on Wednesday. That's my whole mindset."

Thanks to the wonders of modern science, ACL injuries aren’t the same massive hurdle they were in the past. However, multiple serious injuries to the same knee further muddy any prognostication for Chubb’s return. Linebacker Thomas Davis for example, has had THREE ACL tears in his career and somehow keeps on trucking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to NextGenStats, Nick Chubb has generated +1,312 rushing yards over expected since 2018. That's the most by a running back over the last five seasons.

In 2022, the Browns running back notched career highs in rushing attempts (302) rushing yards (1,525) while tied for touchdowns (12). He looked on pace for another great year in 2023 before going down in the second game of the season. In true gracious Chubb fashion, he never blamed All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the injury:

"I don't think it was a dirty hit at all. I'm not blaming (Fitzpatrick). It's part of the game."

Everyone in the NFL is rooting for such a class act like Chubb to make a full recovery. Guys like him carry the torch for how players should comport themselves.

The Browns will be hopeful to have their stars back healthy, as Chubb hopes to return to the field and get some chemistry developed with Deshaun Watson, who's working his way back from injury as well.

