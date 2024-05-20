Highlights After a career-high sack total in 2023, Ogbo Okoronkwo aims for 10+ sacks in 2024.

Despite past injuries and competition, Okoronkwo is focused and motivated.

Okoronkwo is hopeful of contributing to the Browns' Super Bowl aspirations, and is setting high standards for himself.

After a solid season in 2023, Cleveland Browns' defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo is setting an even higher bar for himself in 2024.

The now 29-year-old defensive end will be gearing up for his second season in Cleveland, and after tallying 4.5 sacks in 14 games played last year, the mission is to look for at least 10.

As he told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston on Saturday, Okoronkwo said the following:

This year, I'm trying to... I'll speak it into existence. I'm going for double-digit sacks this year. That's the goal every year. I'm just gonna put in the work. I hate to say numbers, but that's what I'm looking to get.

Now, that's a high bar to shoot for, considering that Okoronkwo only has 14 career sacks over five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and the Browns.

Of course, it did not help his cause that Okoronkwo ended up missing the final three games of the 2023 campaign due to surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. That, and, well, he's also not in the best position, considering he will more than likely be behind Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith on the Browns' DE depth chart.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After tallying only 4.5 sacks with the L.A. Rams during his first three seasons, Okoronkwo equaled that tally in 2023 with the Browns and posted a career-high five sacks in 2022 with the Texans.

So, what needs to happen for Okoronkwo to meet his goal? Let's take a deeper look.

Related Cleveland Browns injuries mount amid playoff chase How injuries to four key players—two on offense, two on defense—will affect the Cleveland Browns playoff hopes.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Ready To Try For Double-Digit Sacks in 2024

2023 was a career-high, but he's still hungry for more

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

While serving as the No. 3 on Cleveland's depth chart at defensive end, Okoronkwo played a bit more than half of the defensive snaps for the Browns in the 2023 season (about 52.8%) before going down with his torn pectoral injury.

His frame might not wow some people (6'2", 250 pounds), but his style of play is similar to that of Garrett. He's an edge rusher who is not afraid to take on opposing offensive tackles.

Looking at the stats, he only saw a slight drop-off from his career-best numbers from his 2022 season with the Texans.

Okoronkwo's Career Stats Team Numbers Los Angeles Rams (2019-2021) 33 games, one pass deflection, 34 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles Houston Texans (2022) 17 games (eight starts), 44 tackles, five sacks, two pass deflections, forced fumble Cleveland Browns (2023-??) 14 games, 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one pass deflection, fumble recovery

Being on a team that is projected to have a top-level defensive unit again in 2024, it's not something Okoronkwo would seem to mind too much about.

Also, considering the Browns hope to win a Super Bowl in 2024 with their defense, Okoronkwo is ready to prove that he can be a key contributor.

While the goal of double-digit sacks may seem a bit lofty, that does not mean that it is not achievable. Take, for example, Bryce Huff. The New York Jets' edge rusher tallied 10 sacks in his fourth season in 2023, and was handsomely rewarded with a nice contract.

As Okoronkwo gets set to embark on his second season with the Browns, he is setting a high bar for himself. For a guy who has 14 sacks over five seasons, at first glance, it may seem like a bit of a stretch. But he feels like he is back to his full form and ready to wreak havoc once again on NFL offenses in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.