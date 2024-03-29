Highlights Browns general manager Andrew Berry is going to be cautious about Chubb's return post-ACL injury, and the team could be unsure how he'll perform.

Fantasy football managers eagerly awaiting the return of Nick Chubb might want to slow their roll.

After suffering a brutal ACL and MCL injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry tempered any expectations for the former All-Pro’s return:

Honestly, it is probably too early to really understand what he's going to look like. We are going to be conservative in terms of our approach in our assessment with building the roster because he is coming off of a major knee injury. But I do have to give him a lot of credit. He's done a really, really nice job.

Chubb has no guaranteed money left on his deal, leading to speculation over whether the Browns might trade or cut him depending on his recovery process. It’s just one more example of the cruel reality for running backs in the modern NFL.

What’s Next For Chubb and the Browns

Could this be Chubb’s last year in Cleveland?

Unfortunately for the Browns, Chubb’s injury timetable could put them in a difficult position. As Berry detailed, "Until we see him in the next couple months, I think the next—call it three—months will be pretty telling in terms of his potential readiness for early in the season."

That uncertainty led to the team signing free agent running backs D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines to go with Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong, who were already on the roster. Those signings could also signal the end of Chubb’s time in Cleveland, but Berry downplayed those possibilities:

I wouldn't read too much into it, to be honest with you. D'Onta, he really, I think, has a skill set that's probably pretty similar to how we used Kareem (Hunt) this past year. And then Nyheim was honestly really more for his return value and his pass-game skill set. So I wouldn't read too much into that.

However, it’s hard not to look at Deshaun Watson’s massive, fully guaranteed contract and think the Browns won’t need to make some cost-cutting moves in the near future. You also can't trust just about anything a GM says in spring. Chubb's $15.8 million dead cap hit for 2024 marks him as a potential cap casualty or trade candidate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nick Chubb is not only productive, but efficient as anyone. The six-year veteran's 5.3 career rushing yards per attempt mark ranks him third all-time for RBs, behind only Marion Motley (5.7) and Jamaal Charles (5.4).

Of course, their offense won’t be the same without him. In 2023, their yards per carry dropped to 3.9 per attempt after ranking 10th (4.7) in 2022. Chubb has been arguably the best running back in the NFL since entering the league in 2018, quietly going about his business, which is piling up gargantuan amounts of rushing yards.

Chubb RB Ranks 2018-2022 Category Chubb Rank Rushing Yards 6,341 2nd Rushing TD 48 2nd Yards/Attempt 5.2 T-2nd 1st Downs 295 3rd Broken Tackles 126 2nd Rushes/Broken Tackle 9.6 1st Yards After Contact/Rush 2.8 1st

The Browns managed without Chubb in 2023, but they weren't quite as dangerous a ground team as usual. The rushing unit finished 12th in yards (they didn't finish lower than sixth from 2020-2022), as second-year fifth-round pick Jerome Ford paced the team with 813 yards at a 4.0 clip, with midseason addition Kareem Hunt pitching in with another 411 yards and nine scores.

With Ford still around and the arrivals of Foreman and Hines, the running back room in Cleveland could get real crowded real fast once Chubb returns to full health—if he's even still with the Browns by then.

Cleveland has been one of the more quiet teams during this year's free agent frenzy, with their only major move being the trade and lucrative extension of Jerry Jeudy. The former Denver Broncos wideout, paired with Amari Cooper and David Njoku, has created a passing attack that would allow the Browns to lower their dependence on Chubb and the running game moving forward.

