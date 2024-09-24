The San Jose Earthquakes have interviewed at least four external candidates for their vacant head coaching role: Gregg Berhalter, Bruce Arena, Giovanni Savarese and Robin Fraser, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Interim manager Ian Russell is also under consideration for the job, sources add.

Inside the names interviewed to take over the last-place MLS club in 2025

Arena, the winningest head coach in MLS history, resigned from his role with the New England Revolution last September after he was placed on administrative leave and placed under an MLS-commissioned investigation for alleged “inappropriate and insensitive remarks”.

The 73-year-old has the most wins in MLS history (250), the most MLS Cups (five), the most Coach of the Year awards (four) and most Supporters’ Shields (four). His history in MLS dates back to the league's launch, when he was the first-ever DC United coach in the inaugural MLS 1996 season, winning the first two MLS Cups and one Open Cup with the club. Before that, he won five NCAA College Cups and six ACC championships over 18 years as coach of the University of Virginia.

Arena may be best known for his time with U.S. men’s national team, with his first stint coming in 1998. At Arena’s first World Cup, 2002, the United States had their best finish in the tournament since 1930, making a run to the quarterfinals. He remained in charge through the 2006 World Cup cycle.

His other most high-profile job was at the helm of the LA Galaxy , taking over in 2008, mere months after David Beckham arrived. He won three MLS Cups in a four-year span with a Galaxy squad built around Beckham, USMNT legend Landon Donovan and Irish international Robbie Keane.

Berhalter was manager of the U.S. men's national team until this summer, leading the program to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, two Nations Leagues titles and one Gold Cup trophy while in charge of the USMNT. He previously managed the Columbus Crew SC in MLS and has also been strongly linked with the Chicago Fire FC this fall.

Savarese was a long-time, successful head coach of the Portland Timbers . He made two MLS Cup appearances with the Timbers after winning three NASL titles with the New York Cosmos.

Fraser was runner-up in the 2021 MLS Coach of the Year voting after a stellar season with the Colorado Rapids , where he was manager from 2019-23.

Russell is a long-time Quakes staffer, dating back to his playing days. He has had multiple stints on the first-team coaching staff, including being interim manager in 2014 as well as this year. He was an assistant from 2008-16 before returning in 2023.

State of the San Jose Earthquakes

The MLS club last reached an MLS Cup final in 2003

San Jose is dead-last in MLS this year, with just 18 points after 30 matches. They are 10 points further below the penultimate team in the table. The club, which parted ways with head coach Luchi Gonzalez this summer, have a league-worst goal difference of -32.

After the most recent loss, forward Jeremy Ebobisse (photo above) said “everything is a disaster.”

The club has made the playoffs only three times in the last 12 years, failing to advance in any of those three trips. They have not hosted a playoff match since 2012.

Since the end of the 2017 season, the club has had three permanent head coaches: Mikael Stahre (10 months from Nov. 2017 through Sept. 2018), Matias Almeyda (Oct. 2018 to April 2022) and Luchi Gonzalez (Jan. 2023 to June 2024). There were also three different interims after each of them departed: Steve Ralston, Alex Covelo and Ian Russell.

San Jose Earthquakes since 2017 Season Coach Record (W-L-D) MLS Finish Playoffs US Open Cup 2018 Mikael Stahre / Steve Ralston 4-21-9 12th (Last) DNQ Rd of 32 (vs. Portland Timbers) 2019 Matias Almeyda 13-16-5 8th DNQ Rd of 16 (vs. LAFC) 2020 Matias Almeyda 8-9-6 8th First Round Not held (COVID-19) 2021 Matias Almeyda 10-13-11 10th DNQ Not held (COVID-19) 2022 Matias Almeyda / Alex Covelo 8-15-11 14th (Last) DNQ Rd of 16 (vs. Sac Republic) 2023 Luchi Gonzalez 10-10-14 9th Wild Card Third Round (vs. Monterey Bay) 2024 Luchi Gonzalez / Ian Russell 5-22-3* TBD DNQ Rd of 16 (vs. Sac Republic)

* 2024 season in progress with four matches remaining