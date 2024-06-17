Highlights The Toronto Raptors may use Brown as an asset for the rebuilding process after gutting their core over the past season.

The NBA free-agent market in 2024 is certainly going to be one to watch, but for the Toronto Raptors , who are in a rebuild after gutting the core of their roster last season. But, even though they were able to nab Bruce Brown via a mid-season trade, league insider Mark Medina believes that the organization will ultimately use him as an asset to help contribute to that rebuilding process.

Raptors Figuring Out What’s Next

May use Bruce Brown to source some assets to help their rebuilding process

The Raptors’ rebuild really began last summer when Fred VanVleet left in free-agency to join up with the Houston Rockets .

Then, with the sixth-worst record in the Association at the All-Star break, in which they had a 19-36 record after 55 games, Toronto opted to gut their core further, making two blockbuster trades, one of which involved trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in return for Immanuel Quickley and Canadian, R.J. Barrett, along with a 2024 second-round NBA Draft pick.

The other of which involved trading two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers , in a three-team deal which saw three future draft picks sent to the Raptors, along with Jordan Nwora, and Kira Lewis (via the New Orleans Pelicans ), and most notably, Bruce Brown, who had just come off a season in which he helped the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA title in franchise history.

Bruce Brown - Stats By Season Year PPG FGA APG Touches Per Game 2020-21 8.8 6.5 1.6 30.6 2021-22 9.0 7.0 2.1 37.3 2022-23 11.5 9.3 3.4 51.6 2023-24 10.8 8.7 2.9 43.2

But after only half a season with the Canadian outfit, Brown could be on the verge of moving again – an idea that was floated around prior to the trade deadline, with the Raptors half-expected to have flipped him almost instantaneously, with them hopeful of having sparked a ‘robust bidding war’.

However, even though the 27-year-old was considered highly sought-after due to his versatile skill-set on both sides of the ball, he ultimately ended up remaining with the team until the end of the 2023-24 regular season campaign, whereby they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference, with a 25-57 record.

Now, with the off-season fast approaching, the trade rumors around Brown are swirling again, and it is believed that the Raptors will exercise the $23 million club option on his contract, in order to package him in a trade, per a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, that could further contribute to their re-build, perhaps even as early as NBA Draft night.

Trading Brown Will Be a ‘Very Tough Challenge’

While he is not short of talent, and he will undoubtedly be a solid contributor wherever he ends up, Medina touts the trading of Brown as a ‘tough challenge’ due to the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, with teams looking to save money on players of his caliber.

As such, even though the journalist argues that the demand is there for him, teams may not be willing to pay the Raptors what they may want in return for him.

“This is going to be a very tough challenge. He is going to be a great fit for anyone. In the NBA, there is a big market for three-and-d players. I think the problem is because of the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, where teams are trying to shed salaries, so they can get below the second apron, there's a need, but not a monetary demand for role players of his caliber. So, that's why he has been shipped around this last year, from going to Denver to Indiana to Toronto. Every team wants a Bruce Brown, but they don't want to pay the money to get a Bruce Brown because they’ve got to save their money for bigger moves.”

Teams Will Look To Get Discount on Brown in a Trade

Looking ahead to a potential trade the Raptors could make, Medina highlights the Lakers as a possible destination, citing that they have some assets that could be used, though he does feel that their draft picks alone is not enough to move the needle for Toronto, and that other teams will be trying to get as much of a discount as they can on the 27-year-old.

“I think the Lakers are inevitably going to be in the mix. They've wanted to get Bruce Brown ever since the Nuggets eliminated them in the Western Conference Finals. They have more assets, they'll have three draft picks starting on draft night. But, I think that even that's limited, because I think that his salary is around $23 million. I don't know if the Lakers are willing to match salary with that, as far as enough assets to make that happen. So there's definitely going to be a demand for him, but I think teams are going to be very deliberative to see if they can get some kind of discount for him in a trade, but the Raptors want to get a good return. So it'll be a fun chess match to monitor.”

Didn't Fit Well in Raptors System

Production level significantly dropped after trade to Toronto

Having split his time in the 2023-24 season with both the Pacers and the Raptors, there is a stark contrast in his production between the two sides.

In the 33 games in which he suited up for Indiana, Brown recorded 12.1 points on 48/33/82 shooting splits, grabbing 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists, along with 1.1 steals per outing.

However, the 2023 NBA champion couldn't replicate his double-digit scoring form with Toronto, notching only 9.6 points per game, albeit on similar shooting efficiency, in which he averaged 48.1 percent from the field, and a slightly reduced 31.7 percent from behind the arc.

Furthermore, he also saw drops in his rebounds, 3.8, and assists, 2.7, with his turnover rate rising minimally from 1.2 to 1.3 per contest.

But his impact - or lack thereof - can be showcased through his on/off-court numbers for each team, with the numbers between the two striking.

Bruce Brown - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category Indiana Pacers Toronto Raptors On-Court Off-Court On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 124.2 116.3 105.7 108.1 DEF RTG 120.5 116.7 122.4 116.1 AST% 64.9 67.2 70.6 63.2 REB% 71.8 46.7 46.8 46.9 TOV% 13.3 12.9 14.6 14.2 TS% 59.9 59.8 55.3 55.7

When with the Pacers and on the court, Indiana outscored their opponents by 3.5 points per 100 possessions, with that number dropping to being outscored by 0.4 points per 100 possessions when Brown was on the sidelines.

However, in his short stint thus far with the Raptors, he has not impacted them positively whatsoever, where they have been outscored by 16.8 points per 100 possessions when he has been on the court.

Toronto have actually fared better - though notably still not positively - when he hasn't played, with his absence leading to the team only being outscored by 7.9 points per 100 possessions, a swing of plus-8.9 points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruce Brown's minus-9.1 plus/minus rating with the Toronto Raptors was by far the lowest of his six-year NBA career.

So, while Brown has shown in the past that he is a capable contributor, especially when it comes to the playoffs, with his level of production elevating in the post-season, having recorded 12.0 points on 51.1 percent shooting from the field, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in Denver's run to the title in the 2022-23 season, it appears that he just doesn't fit into head coach Darko Rajaković's system in Toronto.

As such, it looks all but in the best interests of each party to go their separate ways, with Brown hoping to join another contender where he can be impactful, while the Raptors can seek a solid return haul to help with their rebuild.

With a deal expected to be inevitable, he is certainly a name to keep an eye on at the beginning of the off-season which is just around the corner.

