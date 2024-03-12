Highlights Bruce Brown made a bold claim about the Raptors' upside, saying they are one of the best young teams in the NBA.

The 2023-24 NBA season is effectively done for the Toronto Raptors after franchise star Scottie Barnes suffered a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand, abruptly cutting his All-Star campaign short. With Barnes' injury and Toronto likely headed to a lottery finish, the Raptors have little to play for the rest of the season.

Nonetheless, with still less than 20 games left on the schedule, the Raptors can use the remainder of the campaign to continue building what they have established this season. Masai Ujiri re-tooled the roster after trading away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby and brought in fresh pieces like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk.

Led by Barnes, the Raptors have a pretty solid nucleus that can make some noise ahead of next season.

But Bruce Brown offered a rather optimistic, yet bold outlook on Toronto's upside. While speaking to reporters before their game against the Denver Nuggets, where he won a championship last year, the 27-year-old wing believes the Raptors have "one of the best young teams" in the NBA.

"We're on the rise... When healthy, I say we're one of the best young teams in the league just because we have some experience with Kelly coming in, GT here and me. We got guys, they can learn from us... teach them a lot of things, we've been in long playoff runs. Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, when they come back, we're elite." - Bruce Brown on the Raptors.

Brown could be on to something, especially with the way the Raptors, without Barnes, gave the defending champions quite a bit of a scare on their home floor. Toronto took a 17-point lead into the half and had a 22-point lead at one point before the Nuggets activated championship mode and stormed back in the second half to take the 125-119 win. Nonetheless, for a team with nothing to play for anymore, this game was a moral victory for a young Raptors squad.

Does Brown make a good case with his claims prior to their game against his former squad? Let's examine the landscape around the league.

Is There Any Truth to Brown's Bold Claim?

How do they stack up against the other young cores in the NBA?

Looking at Toronto's roster, Masai Ujiri has built a pretty intriguing core around Barnes, who was officially handed the reins to the franchise after Siakam was traded to the Indiana Pacers. Barrett and Quickley came in the Anunoby deal with the New York Knicks and both have so far played well in Raptors uniforms. The Raptors' 2023 lottery pick Gradey Dick is also beginning to find his form and niche in the latter half of his rookie campaign.

As Brown mentioned, they have some solid veterans like himself, Olynyk, Trent Jr., and Poeltl with vast playoff experience who can help the youngsters develop winning habits.

But overall, how accurate is the NBA champion's bold claim? It might be a bit of a reach.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, by virtue of where they already stand, should be the consensus best young team in the league. Led by an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and two future All-Star caliber prospects in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, the Thunder is already ahead of schedule and are currently the top-seed in the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who are right up there with Oklahoma City in the West standings, should also be in the conversation with another future MVP candidate in Anthony Edwards leading the way.

Behind reigning Rookie of the Year and All-Star Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic have the third-youngest team in the NBA and yet, they already find themselves firmly entrenched in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The same goes for the Tyrese Haliburton-led Indiana Pacers, who also made noise this season after making it to the In-Season Tournament Finals.

Even the San Antonio Spurs warrant consideration because of Victor Wembanyama alone.

NBA Young Teams Comparison Team Wins Losses Average Age Oklahoma City Thunder 45 19 25.2 Minnesota Timberwolves 44 21 26.4 Orlando Magic 37 28 24.5 Indiana Pacers 36 29 25.6 San Antonio Spurs 14 51 23.0 Toronto Raptors 23 41 26.1

Not "One of the Best," But Still Solid

Raptors could make some noise next season

As seen above, these teams are either already more advanced than the Raptors in terms of development, or have a higher upside than what Toronto currently boasts.

Nonetheless, though Brown may be slightly too confident in his team in comparison to the rest of the league, the Raptors still do have an intriguing mix of young talent and veterans. Toronto's youngsters, in particular, have shown a ton of promise after the All-Star break.

Barnes made his first All-Star team this year and is becoming an all-around force on both ends of the floor. Barrett has made himself at home in his hometown and is playing the best basketball of his career.

Quickley is an enigma on the offensive end, and he has been showcasing his dynamic scoring and playmaking ability since arriving in Toronto. Finally, Dick has found his rhythm and should only get better and more consistent in his sophomore campaign.

Raptors Young Core Stats - Post All-Star Break Player PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% Scottie Barnes 17.6 9.2 7.0 49.3% 16.7% RJ Barrett 21.5 4.6 5.1 55.6% 53.1% Immanuel Quickley 21.8 6.1 8.1 46.4% 43.0% Gradey Dick 11.2 3.3 1.5 48.4% 40.4%

With a solid crop of vets surrounding the young core, the Raptors could definitely be a dangerous wildcard in the Eastern Conference next season.