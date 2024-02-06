Highlights Bruce Brown Jr. is thought to be most likely traded to the New York Knicks.

Bruce Brown may be on the move for the second time this season, and according to NBA insider Mark Medina, his new home is likely going to be with the New York Knicks, who have been aggressive thus far ahead of the looming Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Knicks in the hunt for more firepower

Linked with Bruce Brown, PJ Washington, Jordan Clarkson, Isaac Okoro

The Knicks appear to be remaining aggressive with just two days left until the trade deadline.

Having already made a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors to acquire OG Anunoby, the Knicks are still believed to be heavily interested in another Raptors player, Bruce Brown.

After coming over in the deal that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, it is believed that the Canadian outfit feel they can generate a ‘robust market’ and bidding war for the 2023 NBA Champion, and the Knicks are one of the teams headlining the list of interested parties.

However, New York haven’t appeared to put all of their eggs in one basket, with the team reportedly also expressing ‘legitimate interest’ in Charlotte Hornets guard, PJ Washington, per a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer.

New York Knicks - Season Splits Category Pre-Anunoby Post-Anunoby ORTG 117.3 119.3 DRTG 115.5 105.4 NRTG 1.8 13.8 TS% 57.4 58.3 Pace 98.47 95.92

In order to acquire more players in their championship pursuit, though, the Knicks will have to part ways with some of their current line-up, and their most likely outgoing appears to be third-year guard, Quentin Grimes, who both the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz seem to have taken an interest in.

The Jazz, in particular, have players the Knicks are interested in, with both Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson thought to be on their radar, per Fischer’s report, a trade which Clarkson is thought to welcome.

One other player the Knicks appear to have shown interest in is Cleveland Cavaliers wingman Isaac Okoro, though, he has also drawn interest from a number of other contending NBA teams, per a report from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

Nonetheless, since the Anunoby trade, the Knicks have looked legitimate title contenders, going 14-2 in January, and currently possess the number four seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-18 record, although they are only one game back of the number two seed, currently held by the Cavaliers.

Knicks can offer Raptors the assets for Brown

Medina estimates that Brown will likely suit up for the Knicks beyond the trade deadline, and cites his previous relationship with head coach Tom Thibodeau, as well as New York’s asset pool as two of the main reasons why he feels he will be traded to the Big Apple.

“If I had to guess, Bruce Brown goes to the Knicks. He has prior relationships to Tom Thibodeau. They also have the assets to offer the Raptors in terms of draft picks, maybe Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier. So, I would expect that he winds up in a Knicks uniform, but we'll see. The Raptors, as we've seen in their past deal with Pascal Siakam, they're trying to get the biggest return they can because they're clearly conceding that they're in rebuild mode. So, it's about getting the necessary capital to accelerate that.”

How Brown would elevate the Knicks

Offers a wealth of championship-caliber experience, something New York lacks

Averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a steal per game in 29.1 minutes, while converting 46.9 percent of his shots from the field and 33.1 percent from three-point distance, Brown's numbers don't necessarily stand out among the pack.

Bruce Brown - 2023-24 Shot Efficiency Shot Type PPG FG% Drives 4.1 47.0 Catch & Shoot 2.5 33.0 Pull-Ups 1.7 40.7 Paint Touch 1.5 65.0

However, one thing he can provide the Knicks with is championship experience, an environment in which he has appeared to thrive in over the past few seasons, and something only Anunoby has to offer on New York's roster, having been a part of the Raptors outfit that lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2019.

During the Denver Nuggets' run to the 2023 NBA title, the guard was a crucial member of his former team's offensive scheme, where he produced 12.0 points per outing on 51.1 percent efficiency, up from his 2022-23 regular season average of 48.3 percent in which he scored 11.5 points per contest. .

The season prior to that, when he was with the Brooklyn Nets, he elevated his performances once again in the post-season, averaging 14.0 points on 56.8 shooting efficiency from the field, again up from his regular season outings of 9.0 points on 50.6 percent field goal shooting.

With the Knicks having won only one playoff series since the 2012-13 season, if they are to go on a deep playoff run in the 2023-24 campaign, then they will need veterans with a host of championship-level experience to help them, something Brown can offer in abundance.

As the only player they are rumored to be interested in with that level of experience, it is no wonder why he remains the top trade target on their list.

Seemingly having entered win-now mode with the trade of Anunoby, and the All-Star performances of their franchise star, Jalen Brunson, there appears no better time than now for the Knicks to be aggressive in pursuit of a player like Brown as they seek to reach the pinnacle of basketball excellence for the first time in a long time.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.