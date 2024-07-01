Highlights The Toronto Raptors may trade Bruce Brown due to his expiring contract.

The Toronto Raptors are coming off their second straight season of missing the playoffs. They finished last year 25-57, their worst record since the 2011-12 season when they went 23-43.

The main reason for this was the partial rebuild that they started at the trade deadline. They sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks and Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers . Despite the haul of young talent it received in return for those two star players, Toronto was never a real threat to be a playoff team.

One player they received from the Pacers in the Siakam trade was Bruce Brown . Brown signed with the Pacers last summer after leaving the Denver Nuggets despite winning a championship with them. Brown never really found his footing in Indiana, causing them to package him in a deal for Siakam at the trade deadline.

With the Raptors in a rebuild, they may look to trade away Brown this offseason due to his expiring contract. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Toronto picked up the $23 million option on Brown's contract and will now look to trade him to another team.

In 67 games last season in Indiana and Toronto, Brown averaged 10.8 points and 2.9 assists. He also shot 47.8 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three. Brown is still just 27 years old and a solid scorer and defender.

Bruce Brown Stats 2023-24 G 67 PPG 10.8 RPG 4.2 APG 2.9 SPG 0.9 FG% 47.8 3PT% 32.3

With Brown entering the final year of his contract, there should be many teams around the league looking to add the former champion to their roster.

Here are three potential trade destinations this offseason for Brown.

New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans add guard depth

After acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks , the New Orleans Pelicans have found their starting point guard, but adding more guard depth to their roster may be beneficial for next season.

The Pelicans did not have a true point guard last season, using CJ McCollum as their starting point guard. That all changes next season after acquiring Murray from Atlanta.

Despite the Murray trade, New Orleans did send backup point guard Dyson Daniels to the Hawks, leaving a hole in their guard depth. With the Pelicans looking to possibly trade away Brandon Ingram , they could still acquire guard depth and also a new starting center after Jonas Valanciunas decided to sign with the Washington Wizards .

Making a deal with the Raptors could fill both positions.

Raptors - Pelicans Mock Trade Raptors Receive Pelicans Receive Brandon Ingram Bruce Brown Jakob Poeltl 2026 FRP (via IND)

In this mock trade, New Orleans would send Ingram to the Raptors in exchange for Brown, Jakob Poeltl and a 2026 first-round pick. Brown would immediately become the Pelicans' backup point guard and could also play shooting guard and small forward in a smaller lineup.

Brown has championship experience and would make the Pelicans a threat in the loaded Western Conference. New Orleans would also acquire Poeltl, who would replace Valanciunas as the starting center. Poeltl is a great inside scorer and rebounder. He is also a much better defender than Valanciunas.

With these moves, New Orleans may just be a team to beat in the West.

The Raptors would receive Ingram. Ingram is still just 26 years old and has a ton of untapped potential. With Toronto in a rebuild, adding Ingram and pairing him next to RJ Barrett , Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley would make the Raptors at least a play-in team next season while also forming one of the best young cores in the NBA.

With this move, Toronto would speed up its rebuild and could be a team to beat in the East in the future.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers and Raptors swap point guards

After reaching the Western Conference Finals the year prior, the L.A. Lakers had championship expectations last season. That did not happen though, as they were eliminated by the Nuggets for the second straight season, this time in the first round.

With LeBron James entering the final years of his NBA career, there is nothing more that he and the Lakers want more than to win another championship, especially after the Boston Celtics broke the tie with the Lakers for the most championships in NBA history.

One area that the Lakers need to improve on is their starting point guard. D'Angelo Russell did accept his player option, leaving him to be the starter once again or packaged in a deal for another player. One player that Los Angeles has been interested in since last season's trade deadline is Brown.

Raptors - Lakers Mock Trade Raptors Receive Lakers Receive D'Angelo Russell Bruce Brown Jalen Hood-Schifino 2026 2nd

In this scenario, the Lakers would swap Russell for Brown, adding a younger and more defensive-minded guard to their roster. One area that Los Angeles struggled in last season was defense. By adding Brown, that would more than likely improve.

Although Brown is not a star player in the NBA, the Lakers do not have a lot of cap space to go out and make a deal for a star, especially still having to re-sign LeBron. Brown is still an upgrade over Russell due to his fit with the team and could propel the Lakers into a top team in the West.

For Toronto, they would swap Brown and a 2026 second-rounder for Russell and Jalen Hood-Schifino . Russell would more than likely be moved later on in the season by the Raptors, allowing them to add more future draft assets or young players to their roster.

By acquiring Hood-Schifino, they would add another young guard who would receive more playing time than he did during his rookie season in L.A.

Orlando Magic

Magic add Brown and size

After being a surprise team last season, the Orlando Magic look like they are going to be a threat in the East for a long time. Orlando finished with the fifth-best record in the East last season and took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

It is safe to say that Orlando's rebuild is over, and with its young core of Paolo Banchero , Franz Wagner , Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs , the Magic look to compete in the Eastern Conference for many seasons to come.

Orlando also has some of the most cap space to use this summer, which they started to spend by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the start of free agency. They do still need to find another veteran guard and a big man to either start or back up Wendell Carter Jr. By making a deal with Toronto, they could add both.

Raptors - Magic Mock Trade Raptors Receive Magic Receive Markelle Fultz (Sign & Trade) Bruce Brown Jett Howard 2025 2nd Jakob Poeltl 2026 1st

In this deal, the Magic would add a veteran guard in Brown to both help mentor their young guards while also providing a spark either off the bench or in the starting lineup. With the Magic already having a top-five defense, adding Brown would make it even better.

They would also receive Poeltl, who would add size to a team that desperately needs it. Poeltl would be the only player on Orlando's roster over 7 feet and would also add another great defender to their lineup.

With these moves and the free agent addition of Caldwell-Pope, the Magic would be a threat to the teams at the top of the East next season.

For the Raptors, they would receive two young players and two picks in return for Brown and Poeltl. They would add former first overall pick Markelle Fultz in a sign and trade and Jett Howard , a lottery pick in last year's draft. Fultz would add guard depth behind Immanuel Quickley and would be a key piece off the bench.

Howard would likely see more playing time than he did in Orlando last season, allowing him to continue to improve his game and be another key player off the bench. With these two additions, the Raptors would add two more young, talented players to a team that is full of them.

With Toronto in the middle of a rebuild, trading away Brown this offseason seems likely. Brown is a great defender and reliable scorer who has championship experience.

With Brown available, there should be many teams contacting the Raptors and trying to work out a deal for the 27-year-old guard.