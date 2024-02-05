Highlights The Lakers may have to target a defender at the trade deadline due to injuries to key defensive players.

Bruce Brown Jr. has been a long-time target for the Lakers, but a move for him may not significantly improve their championship chances.

Brown has improved defensively since joining the Raptors, but his defensive abilities may not be enough to compensate for the Lakers' defensive losses.

The Los Angeles Lakers still appear to be deciding whether to make some roster moves, with just a couple of days remaining until the Feb 8. trade deadline.

One name that they have been largely associated with has been Bruce Brown Jr., but NBA insider Mark Medina doesn’t believe that a move for the 27-year-old necessarily moves the needle for a Lakers team that are clearly 'in win-now mode'.

Lakers deadline plan changed?

May have to target a defender with injuries to Vanderbilt, Reddish, and Vincent

The Lakers and injuries are two terms which seem to have been simultaneously aligned for much of the 2023-24 campaign, and it appears that no end is in sight.

Having missed the first 20 games of the season due to a right heel injury, Jarred Vanderbilt will now be on the sidelines for another extended period of time, at least several weeks, after having sustained a ‘significant’ right foot injury.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are bracing themselves for the 24-year-old to miss the remainder of the season, awaiting specialists to confirm the severity of the injury.

Jarred Vanderbilt - 2023-24 Defensive Dashboard Defense Category DFGM DFGA DFG% Overall 3.7 7.2 48.1 2-pointers 1.2 2.7 44.2 3-pointers 2.5 4.6 55.6

With two of their elite point-of-attack defenders out indefinitely in Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, who has played only five games, as well as an ankle injury to Cam Reddish that is set to keep him on the sidelines for at least two weeks, the Lakers are once again shorthanded on defense, which may force their hand on bringing in defensive options at the trade deadline.

Over the course of the past few months, the Lakers have been linked with Zach LaVine, who has also been ruled out for the season, and Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks, with a possible deal there appearing to gain a lot of traction, with the two sides having reportedly had conversations.

But, another player of soaring interest for the Lakers has been Bruce Brown Jr., who, currently, is with the Toronto Raptors after being involved in the deal that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers and due to his 'robust market’, he could be on the move again.

After winning a title with the Denver Nuggets last season, Brown opted to join the Pacers in free-agency on a two-year, $45 million deal, but that same summer, the Lakers expressed an interest in signing the 3-and-D wing, and were prepared to offer the full mid-level exception.

Now, the Lakers finally have a chance to get their target.

However, they might decide to go in a different direction, and target a defensive asset to provide support to the team down the stretch, having been linked with the Chicago Bulls’ Andre Drummond, though, the Lakers’ choice of direction still remains to be seen.

Lakers have ‘coveted’ Brown since the off-season

Medina believes that while the Lakers seriously pursued Brown in the off-season, at this point in the current campaign, they may be on the look-out for players that can help them reach the post-season, without having to give up too much in the return.

As such, Medina doesn’t feel that a move for a solid role player in Brown would move the needle for them in achieving, at the very least, a play-in tournament spot, but also notes that his cost may be too steep in the first place.

“The Lakers would certainly be interested in Bruce Brown. They've coveted him since last off-season. The challenge for the Lakers is they really don't have many assets they can offer, at least, that they're willing to part ways with, such as [Austin] Reaves and [Rui] Hachimura, guys that Toronto could want. They only have one first round draft pick. I think that they are in win-now mode, but they're also calculating whether this move would get them significantly closer to winning the championship, and this kind of move wouldn’t do that.”

Brown’s defensive improvements

Holding opponents to minus-3.5 DIFF% overall since arriving in Toronto

Having spent time with both the Pacers and the Raptors this season, Brown has appeared to have taken on a more defensive role since arriving in Toronto.

In the eight games in which he has featured for the Raptors, the 27-year-old has knuckled down on defense, and from the perimeter, he has held his opponents to 35.3 percent shooting from distance, down from their season average of 39.3 percent, for a percentage points difference of minus-4.0 percent.

Similarly, when shooting from two-point range, Brown’s opponents convert on only 49.2 percent efficiency, down from 54.0 percent for a percentage points differential of minus-4.8 percent, a team-high among those who defend more than five shot attempts per game.

Bruce Brown- 2023-24 Defensive Tracking Splits Defense Category Indiana Pacers Toronto Raptors DFG% DIFF% DFG% DIFF% Overall 52.4 5.0 44.1 -3.5 < 6ft. 64.8 1.6 58.3 -3.4 < 10ft. 62.0 3.8 52.2 -5.7 > 15ft. 37.6 0.5 31.7 -7.5

These individual numbers have taken a huge swing from when he was part of a Pacers team that, as a group, still rank in the bottom five in the Association for defensive efficiency with a rating of 119.1.

With the Pacers, the guard/forward ranked seventh on the team based on overall percentage points difference, but still had a plus-5.0 rating, which meant he was defending at a rate of five percent worse than his opponents’ season averages.

While his defensive numbers have taken a leap since joining Toronto, Brown’s defensive attributes will likely not be sufficient enough to help mitigate the loss of Vanderbilt, Reddish and Vincent, on a Lakers team that ranks 15th overall in the league in defensive efficiency with a rating of 114.7.

As such, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Lakers decided to pivot their interest away from their long-time target and opt to go down the route of bringing in a big who can offer support to Davis, with the 30-year-old likely now going to have to shoulder even more of the defensive workload.

Averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 46.7 percent field goal shooting and 33.1 percent shooting from downtown, the Brown sweepstakes are still wide-open, and with only mere days left before the deadline passes, his future still remains very much up in the air.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.