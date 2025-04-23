Logan Paul has received a huge stamp of approval to join the UFC as iconic ring announcer Bruce Buffer said the WWE superstar, who took part in a boxing exhibition with Floyd Mayweather, could parlay his collegiate wrestling background and his undeniable athletic ability into life as an MMA fighter.

A partnership is already in place due to the UFC's relationship with Paul's soft drinks brand PRIME. However, should UFC and Paul take that one step further, Buffer sees no reason why the internet sensation could not compete providing he's matched appropriately.

"He's got a pedigree in wrestling," said Buffer in an interview with TMZ, regarding Paul, before commenting on other abilities he'd bring to the Octagon, as well as the interest he'd be able to generate.

Bruce Buffer Vouches For Logan Paul

WWE superstar could compete in UFC, says announcer