Fast-rising featherweight fighter Bruce Carrington appears set to be America's next superstar in boxing as he keeps knocking opponents out in the nastiest of ways.

On Saturday, the 29th of March, at the upscale Fontainebleu casino-resort in Las Vegas, the 27-year-old was up to his old tricks once again as he obliterated Jose Enrique Vivas in three rounds. Carrington, a product of the same Brooklyn neighborhood as Mike Tyson, only just completed his 15th pro fight, but is well on his way to title contention and used his time on the mic post-fight to call out the champions in his division.

If he keeps on performing like the way he did Saturday, then few will be able to stop him claiming a belt.

Bruce Carrington's professional boxing record (as of 29th of March) 15 fights 15 wins 0 losses By knockout 9 0 By decision 6 0

Bruce Carrington Appears to be America's Next Boxing Superstar

Featherweight fighter scored another big knockout win on Saturday

"Every fight is not going to be a knockout, but I’m always performing and do what I have to do," said Carrington after his latest win.

The American had his opponent, Vivas, on the deck on the second with an awesome straight right that was as powerful as it was accurate, and after landing it, it was clear that it was only a matter of time before he got the early finish.

Watch the knockout right here:

Carrington continued: "I just saw him opening up. He was doing exactly what I wanted him to do. That was part of the game plan. I wanted him to feel comfortable and open up. And then I was just going to get my shots on the inside and get him out of there."

Speaking to reporters after the event, he said he'd be ringside for Top Rank stablemate Naoya Inoue's return to the US as he competes in Las Vegas in May. Though Inoue is in a lower weight division than Carrington, the Japanese sensation will soon join him at 126 pounds, with speculation intensifying that they'll one day be on a collision course.

Ahead of that kind of fight, he said he'd happily fight any of the world champions at his weight. "Nick Ball? Yeah, I want that. Stephen Fulton? Yeah, I want that. Let’s get this work in. I want all of ya’ll."

Carrington wasn't the only future star fighting on the Top Rank card as Brian Norman thumped Derrieck Cuevas into a third-round submission, and Emiliano Vargas finished Giovannie Gonzalez with a left hook in the second round.