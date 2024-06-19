Highlights Bruno Fernandes is reportedly open to a new contract with Manchester United, though he did have talks with other European clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Potential talks with other clubs haven't overshadowed Fernandes' focus on staying with United.

Losing Fernandes could hinder Man Utd's journey to becoming a top club in England once again.

Bruno Fernandes is a player that Manchester United simply cannot afford to lose as they head into a new era under INEOS' control, which looked as though it could be a possibility after links to other clubs - but Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Portuguese star is open to a new contract at the club which could see him stay, only after holding talks with top clubs.

Fernandes has been incredible for United ever since his move in January 2020, being labelled as their best player by Jamie Carragher and acting as one of their only shining lights, in what has been a rocky period for the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag. If they were to lose him, it would mark a severe step backwards in terms of the club's aims to become one of the leading clubs in the country once again.

Bruno Fernandes: Contract Latest

The midfielder could yet stay long-term at Old Trafford

But Romano's update suggested that Fernandes' agent, whilst having claimed that the midfielder was 'open to talks' over a new deal, talked to top clubs around Europe weeks ago. He told his Daily Briefing:

"The situation with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United remains absolutely open in terms of contract talks. Man United are very happy with Fernandes as they told his agent a few weeks ago in an initial meeting to discuss the situation. "Fernandes remains focused and committed to Manchester United - it’s true that his agent had some meetings with top clubs around Europe a few weeks ago to look at potential opportunities, but at the same time, Fernandes remains absolutely committed to United at the moment."

Bayern Munich were massively linked with a move for the Portugal star, alongside Inter Milan, but with stars such as Jamal Musiala and Hakan Calhanoglu to surpass, it could be a tough task with other areas needed by the Italian and German duo.

Bruno Fernandes' Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 4th Goals 10 =1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Assists 8 1st Shots Per Game 2.7 2nd Match rating 7.39 1st

Fernandes is thought to be on a contract of around £240,000-per-week at Old Trafford and that runs for another two seasons, meaning that the next year is vital for the former Sporting Lisbon star in terms of his future; but with the playmaker being open to contract talks we could see a development on that in the coming months.

Lack of Trophies Could See Fernandes Leave

United have improved in recent years but lack of success remains

Trophies have generally been lacking at Old Trafford in recent years, despite Ten Hag's heightened success in comparison to other managers - and that could be a factor in Fernandes leaving the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernandes has 79 goals in 233 games for Manchester United

Only last season's EFL Cup win and the recent FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City have seen Fernandes celebrate silverware at Old Trafford in his time at the club, and with Inter's recent domination of Serie A alongside Bayern's usual trophy hauls in Germany, that could be a reason for the Portuguese star to stall.

However, captaincy of the club and a playing style that runs through him means that Fernandes is adored at the Theatre of Dreams, and so sentimental value at a side that Fernandes has wanted to play for his entire life may also be as vital.

Related Man Utd Eye Two Centre-Backs as Lindelof Could be Sold Victor Lindelof is being linked with a move to Fenerbahce, which could prompt Manchester United to sign two central defenders this summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-06-24.