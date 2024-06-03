Highlights Bruno Fernandes' agent has met with top European clubs, but his focus remains on Manchester United and a new contract is possible.

Losing Fernandes would be detrimental for United, as he is considered world-class by teammates and a key player.

United's struggles in recent years highlight the importance of keeping Fernandes to lead the club to future success.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of Manchester United's star players once again this season, despite the Red Devils' generally poor season on the pitch - and his performances have seemingly not gone without notice, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that his agent has 'met' with some top European clubs in the off-season with a move potentially on the cards.

United slumped to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the early stages and embarrassingly finished bottom of their Champions League group to leave Erik ten Hag on the verge of the sack. But a 2-1 FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City - in which Fernandes recorded a glorious assist for Kobbie Mainoo to double United's lead - saw them salvage their season somewhat with qualification for European football wrapped up at the final hurdle. But Fernandes may not see another campaign at Old Trafford with Romano claiming that his agent has held talks with top European clubs - despite the Portuguese star 'remaining focused' on United with a new contract also a possibility.

Romano: Fernandes' Agent "Has Met" Other Clubs

The Red Devils captain could be on the move

Writing in his Daily Column, Romano spoke on other reports that suggested Barcelona and Bayern Munich as potential destinations for the former Sporting metronome, though he said any move has been dubbed a 'stand-by', with Fernandes potentially willing to extend his deal at Old Trafford depending on what United present to him in terms of their future plans. He said:

"There’s been a lot written again about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been some contacts with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon. "There will inevitably be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify my current understanding of the situation here.The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has 79 goals and 66 assists for Manchester United in just 233 games.

"It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting.It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay."

Fernandes' Sale Would be Hugely Detrimental to United

The playmaker has been one of United's best for a number of years

Losing Fernandes would be a bitter blow not only on the pitch, but off it too. Teammate Casemiro has labelled the playmaker 'world-class', and having taken on the role as club captain last season, it would be a huge message as to the current situation at United if their skipper was to depart whilst new United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe begins his rebuild of the club.

It has been 11 years since United won the top-flight under Sir Alex Ferguson, with six different managers trying their hand at finally lifting the title once again.

Bruno Fernandes' Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 4th Goals 10 =1st Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Shots Per Game 2.7 2nd Match rating 7.39 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/06/2024

The Red Devils have never finished within 10 points of the leaders since the Scot retired, and fans will be hoping that there is a major makeover this summer in which a new era can be administered that would see United become one of the leading forces in English football once more.

And with Bruno being one of their only players to produce title-winning credentials, his sale would be massively detrimental.

