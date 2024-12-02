The Manchester United revival could well be on. But while a 4-0 victory over Everton - and the performance to match it - was undoubtedly the biggest talking point from Ruben Amorim's third match in charge, eagle-eyed fans that flocked to Old Trafford to get a taste of what's to come also liked what they saw from their captain at full-time.

In the new era, it appears that United will exhaust all possibilities in order to clamber their way back to their glory days. This was made abundantly clear recently when, despite Rasmus Hojlund scoring and assisting in a 3-2 Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt, Amorim still insisted that there was lots to improve in his performance.

The latest display of this unyielding drive came after Bruno Fernandes, nursing an injury with an ice pack on the bench, offered Amad Diallo advice during the full-time celebrations. For the captain, the victory wasn't enough. Like his manager, Fernandes treated the moment as a chance to build, not to rest, embodying United’s pursuit of excellence.

Bruno Fernandes Seen Giving Amad Diallo Advice At Full-time

United fans have already talked up his future coaching capabilities

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News was the first to notice Fernandes exchanging words with Diallo at full-time. The journalist posted the clip to X, claiming the Red Devils' captain was "doing his best Pep Guardiola impression". But soon enough, it wasn't just him who would be waxing lyrical about the Portuguese international's actions. Watch the clip below:

Another fan-record video of the incident has also been posted on X. Watch it below:

In the post-Ferguson era, United fans will be hard pushed to find a player as influential as Fernandes. In 253 appearances for the club, he has scored 83 goals and provided 75 assists - while he has also been the main creative muse through thick and thin. But his impact isn't just limited to on the pitch.

"Amad taking it from Bruno despite having a stong 9/10 performance. This has to be the most hungry batch we've had in a decade," One X user said. Meanwhile, a second added: "Bruno is an hungry player, he wants more from the team. That’s my captain."

The portrayal of leadership also led many to suggest the 30-year-old might have a future in coaching. Another user remarked: "Bruno Fernandes to replace Amorim as the head coach in 2032. Hmmm," while a fourth said: "He’s 1000% going to be a coach after he’s done playing." Meanwhile, a fifth user concluded: "Bruno is going into coaching when he retires. Proper professional."

Amorim's tenure as Man United manager has begun with two wins and a draw, sparking optimism among the Old Trafford faithful for brighter days ahead. However, the upcoming clashes with Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will offer a clearer gauge of the team's progress.