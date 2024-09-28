Key Takeaways Fernandes believes Paul Scholes is the best out of himself, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Lampard boasts the most Premier League goals and assists out of the three, while Gerrard has numerous individual accolades.

Despite differing attributes, Lampard, Gerrard, and Scholes are revered as Premier League legends with rich careers.

In football, comparison and debate is rife throughout the sport. Fans of one team or player will be subject to the opinions of others that claim their respective club or hero is or was better than another, causing fractious rifts and heated debacles of argument, particularly in the modern, media-centric age of the sport.

One such debate that has raged on through generations is that of Chelsea record scorer Frank Lampard, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, and Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

All central midfielders. All English. All having plied their trade for the vast part of their careers for three of the notoriously biggest teams in Premier League and English history, and all three of them being considered amongst the very greatest players, let alone midfielders, to have ever graced the sport.

Over the years fans, pundits and players alike have all weighed in with their own opinions as to who was the superior of the English three, and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is amongst them.

Lampard, Gerrard or Scholes?

The debate has gone on for years

It's up there with one of the most torn debates in football history. All three players enjoyed stellar careers, synonymous with the clubs that they plied their league trade for at Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Their many similarities are what makes the debate so fierce. Whilst all three of them were certainly unique in their styles of play, few can argue over the weight of their achievements, with all three of the English midfield legends having won a multitude of football's very highest honours in their playing days.

Lampard, perhaps, holds the most unique records out of the trio. Despite operating in the centre of the park, largely as a box-to-box style of midfielder, "Super Frank's" late runs into the box saw him find the net time and time again from a wide variety of scoring scenarios, leaving him to surpass Bobby Tambling as Chelsea's record goalscorer.

Scholes, meanwhile, was regarded for his passing ability and knack for a wonder goal, leaving behind him in his playing career a whole host of magical efforts from long distance, particularly a ridiculous volley from outside the area against Aston Villa, once upon a time.

And then, Steven Gerrard. The fiery, fierce leader of Liverpool who had a little bit of everything to his game, coupled together with his never-say-die attitude and remarkable mean streak, famously leading Liverpool to a miraculous recovery in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan.

The fact that the three played for some of the biggest clubs on earth, were each considered to be one of the best in the world, and the fact that they all turned out for the same national team are factors that make the debate such a hotly-contested one indeed, particularly with the common opinion that the three could never put their differences aside when pulling on an England shirt.

Fernandes: "Scholes was Best"

The United captain claimed Scholes as the superior of the three

If anyone is to give a respected opinion in the debate over the three, then Bruno Fernandes certainly brings his own abilities to the table when discussing a superior player.

The Portuguese star has been a revelation at Old Trafford since his 2020 arrival, turning out on over 150 occasions in the Premier League whilst scoring over 50 goals, winning the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup along the way.

Sticking true to his United loyalty, Fernandes deemed Scholes as the best player out of the three, when speaking with Sky Sports:

"I appreciate Scholes a lot but maybe because, at that time for me in Portugal, when Scholes was playing at his best level, it was difficult for us to see English football, maybe it was because Spanish football was closer so it was more on the television, and we grew up with those names. I think Scholes was one of the best midfielders in the world. For England, a lot of people talk about Frank Lampard because he scored a lot of goals of course, one of the best in England too, you have Steven Gerrard too, but I think Scholes is the one who makes more difference than anyone else. "And before everyone starts talking about this, I haven't seen every midfielder in England, ok?! But I think in the last generation, those three were the three best ones, and for me Scholes was best."

Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes compared

The trio enjoyed amazing careers

When comparing the three directly against one another, a massive wave of ability and achievement follows suit in any research.

All three of them turned out over 400 times in the Premier League for their respective sides, and all three of them are in the Premier League 100 club, having each found the net a century of times.

Lamprd v Gerrard v Scholes Frank Lampard Steven Gerrard Paul Scholes Premier League appearances 609 504 499 Premier League goals 177 120 107 Premier League assists 102 92 55 Premier League Player of the Month awards 4 6 4 Individual honours 31 46 14 Club honours 14 9 25

When looking at the numbers, several different stories can be discovered.

Numerically, it is hard to displace Frank Lampard as the king. His 177 Premier League goals, coupled with 102 assists across spells with Chelsea, West Ham United and Manchester City see him clear of the other two in the argument by a fair distance, with his infamous late box runs seeing him help himself to strike after strike.

However, with Gerrard, the story lies in his individual honours. The Man of the Match award in the 2005 "Miracle of Istanbul" may be one of the more personally resonating accolades, but his eight admissions into the Premier League team of the season, as well as three into the UEFA Team of the Year and a further three in the FIFA World XI spell the story of his incredible resonance with the worldwide audience.

Gerrard carried a bit of everything in his game that the mere statistical metrics may not allow to meet the eye. His fearsome leadership was one, but so was his cunning ability on the ball and his underrated defensive prowess.

And then, Paul Scholes. Though from looking at the table, one may find it simple to disparage Fernandes' opinion and cast the Stockport-born midfielder to the bottom rung of the three, Scholes was a vital cog in a Manchester United machine that brought so much success and heritage to Old Trafford.

An age-old adage is that Scholes has only ever been admitted into the Premier League Team of the Season on two occasions, whereas his argumentative cohorts have been heralded there on 11 occasions between them, but Scholes' play-making aptitude and ability with long-range passes, coupled as well with that long list of jaw-dropping goals, more than embalm his standing among the three as warranted.

As the years roll by, it may be true that not one of the three is officially crowned as the best. With the noisiest claims in the argument perennially coming from three of the world's largest clubs and loudest fan bases, biased and informed opinions are subject to blurred lines when in discussion as to who tops the pile.

One thing, for certain, that cannot be denied is the fact that Lampard, Gerrard and Scholes are three of the greatest players in Premier League history.