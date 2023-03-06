The reason why Bruno Fernandes has avoided punishment for pushing the linesman in Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd.

Bruno Fernandes cut a frustrated figure as Manchester United were demolished by Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Portuguese midfielder played the whole match as United were beaten 7-0 at Anfield.

Fernandes took his frustration out on a linesmen at one point in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold went flying into a challenge on Fernandes right by the corner flag in the 81st minute.

The Liverpool star won the ball and kicked it out for a United goal-kick.

Alexander-Arnold then picked up the ball and threw it at Fernandes' midriff, angering the Man Utd man.

The linesman got involved to try and calm Fernandes down. The United captain responded by shoving the official.

Fernandes avoided punishment for his actions.

VIDEO: Bruno Fernandes pushes referee in Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes avoids punishment for pushing the linesman

Fernandes has been criticised for his actions, with some calling for him to be retrospectively banned.

But, according to the Daily Mail, he will not be punished by the FA.

The FA have reportedly confirmed that no action will be taken against Fernandes because it was spotted by referee Andy Madley and his assistants and was not included in their report.

Retrospective action will only be taken if it is a clear sending-off offence and is deemed to have been missed by the match officials.

Ref Support UK calls for Bruno Fernandes to be banned for five games

The news of Fernandes not being punished will not go down well with Ref Support UK.

The charity, which is committed to the support of referees, called for Fernandes to be handed a five-game ban.

They said of the incident, per Goal: "Just like someone doing a Ronaldo celebration or a Cruyff turn, children will mimic what they see on TV. We’re talking about a world class official being pushed in the back here.

"The onus is certainly on the FA. They have all the evidence in front of them to send a real strong message across all football that touching a match official in this way is totally unacceptable.

"Fernandes behaved like an entitled child. The FA has done an awful lot of great work since the beginning of the year in terms of protecting match officials, such as the body cam pilot, which is a wonderful progressive move.

"But they can damage that by not addressing this with a strong ban. We believe it should be five games for this."